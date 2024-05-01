Preps Sports Results (4/30)

SOFTBALL
- ABILENE SPLITS WITH CHAPMAN
- GAME 1: CHAPMAN 3, ABILENE 0
- Abilene was held to just three hits in the loss.
- GAME 2: ABILENE 16, CHAPMAN 3
- Maddie Murray drove in four runs on a pair of home runs, leading Abilene to the run-rule win. 10 of the Cowgirls’ runs were scored in the second inning.
- Abilene is now 13-7 on the season.
- GAME 1: CHAPMAN 3, ABILENE 0
- SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS CROSSTOWN RIVAL MUSTANGS
- GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 9, SALINA CENTRAL 6
- Hannah Gardner and Maliyah Koster each homered in the victory.
- GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 7, SALINA CENTRAL 0
- Macy Yost pitched seven shutout innings, striking out five in the win.
- Salina South improves to 13-7 on the season, and will host a home tournament with McPherson, Great Bend, and Junction City on Friday, beginning at 4 PM.
- Salina Centrla is now 7-13 and will host Arkansas City on Friday.
- GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 9, SALINA CENTRAL 6
- SOUTHEAST OF SALINE SWEEPS ELLSWORTH
- GAME 1: SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 10, ELLSWORTH 3
- Lexi Jacobson struck out 11 batters and allowed just two earned runs over 7 innings pitched.
- GAME 2: SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 12, ELLSWORTH 0
- B. Baird struck out two over five shutout innings, and added a home run on offense.
- Southeast of Saline is now 17-3 on the season, finishing 10-0 in NCAA play, securing a League Championship. They will visit Russell on Thursday.
- Ellsworth is now 9-7 this season and will visit Republic County on Friday afternoon.
- GAME 1: SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 10, ELLSWORTH 3
BASEBALL
- ABILENE SWEEPS CHAPMAN
- GAME 1: ABILENE 17, CHAPMAN 6
- Thomas Keener led the way for the Cowboys, tallying three hits and driving in a run. Zach Miller drove in three runs for Abilene as well.
- GAME 2: ABILENE 14, CHAPMAN 12
- Tyler Holloway drove in four runs on three hits to lead Abilene. The Cowboys scored eight in the top of the 6th inning, before holding off Chapman’s rally late.
- Abilene is currently the #2 team in class 4A Baseball, improving to 18-2 on the season. They will compete on Friday at Wamego, coverage will be available on 1560 AM KABI.
- GAME 1: ABILENE 17, CHAPMAN 6
- SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS MUSTANGS IN DOMINANT SHOWING
- GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 11, SALINA CENTRAL 4
- Dawson Dooley went 3/3 with a walk, driving in two runs, while Jace Humphrey allowed just three earned runs over six innings on the mound.
- GAME 2: SALINA SOUTH 17, SALINA CENTRAL 1
- Brady Howard drove in six runs on two hits and three walks, with both hits being doubles.
- Salina South improves to 10-10 and will visit McPherson for a tournament Friday.
- Salina Central falls to 5-16 and will host Arkansas City on Friday, coverage will be available on 1150 KSAL.
- GAME 1: SALINA SOUTH 11, SALINA CENTRAL 4
- SOUTHEAST OF SALINE AND ELLSWORTH SPLIT
- GAME 1: ELLSWORTH 5, SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 0
- Lane Rolfs struck out 11 batters, allowing just three hits and shutting out the Trojans for the win. Jordan Rodriguez drove in three of the Bearcats’ five runs.
- GAME 2: SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 13, ELLSWORTH 0
- Noah Rupert drove in three runs, and eight of the Trojans’ nine hitters tallied at least one RBI.
- Southeast of Saline is now 11-9 on the season and will visit Russell on Thursday.
- Ellsworth is now 12-4 this season and will visit Republic County on Friday afternoon.
- GAME 1: ELLSWORTH 5, SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 0
- BENNINGTON SWEEPS REPUBLIC COUNTY
- GAME 1: BENNINGTON 16, REPUBLIC COUNTY 4
- Cade Laws tabbed three hits and drove in two runs, while Kian Wilson allowed just four hits and struck out two.
- GAME 2: BENNINGTON 15, REPUBLIC COUNTY 1
- Talan Pickering and Cade Laws each drove in four runs on three hits, and Laws would also strike out eight batters allowing just one unearned run.
- Bennington improves to 4-14 on the season.
- GAME 1: BENNINGTON 16, REPUBLIC COUNTY 4