Preparing for Summer Swimming

It’s a sure sign that summer is near. The City of Salina Splash Pads open this week.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the splash pads will open in Jerry Ivey Memorial, Centennial, and Hawthorne parks on Thursday. Families can take advantage of this free, fun amenity offered in a few neighborhood parks.

The Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is about three weeks away from opening. The aquatic park, which first opened in May 0f 2010, is preparing for the summer swim season. The water park will open for the season over Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 27th. Registration for swimming lessons opened this week on Monday.

Kenwood Cove is currently are hiring many positions for the 2023 Season. Positions include:

Lifeguard

Swim Lesson Instructor

First Aid Manager

Cashier

Lead Cashier

Financial Supervisor

Facility Attendant

Lead Facility Attendant

Must be 15 year of age or older to apply.

_ _ _