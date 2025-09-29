Preparing a “Hyll” of a Good Time

Lindsborg is preparing for a popular semi-annual event. In mid-October, the community will be celebrating its Swedish heritage.

Svensk Hyllningsfest 2025, Lindborg’s Swedish festival, occurs in October of odd-numbered years. This year’s event is October 17th and 18th.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lindsborg residents, in traditional Swedish folk costumes, welcome visitors to celebrate the Swedish pioneers who settled the Smoky Valley in 1868. The festival features art and crafts, special foods, ethnic music, and other special entertainment while Swedish folk dancers and musicians add to the flavor of the festival. Folk dancing and folk music lend a unique character and spirit to Svensk Hyllningsfest.

The festival includes a variety of activities for everyone:

The parade at 10:00am on Saturday morning, features area marching bands, floats, antique cars, and other entries, a favorite event for many festival-goers. You can find the full 2-day Svensk Hyllningsfest schedule here. The festival’s schedule is also available to download on your phone if you prefer. Use the Visit Lindsborg Google Calendar of Events for the Svensk Hyllningsfest events. Click on the large + symbol at the bottom of this calendar to add to your phone’s Google calendar. This calendar can be toggled on and off as you wish. Find the Visit Lindsborg Calendar of Events here.

Shuttle busses will be running on a 15-minute schedule between parking stops at White’s Foodliner (215 N. Harrison Street), Fredrickson Fitness Park (528 S. Main Street), the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery (401 N. First Street), Smoky Valley High School (1 Viking Blvd.), and downtown Lindsborg. Parking is encouraged at these stops.

Festival buttons are available to purchase the day of the event for $10 at the Information Booth. If you’re able to get to Lindsborg before the festival, the buttons are $5, at First Bank Kansas (118 N. Main Street), Hemslöjd (201 N. Main Street), and White’s Foodliner (215 N. Harrison Street). Button purchases support the festival, but buttons are not necessary to attend festival events.

See you in Little Sweden, USA, The Best Square Mile on Earth.

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau- 2025 Svensk Hyllningsfest King and Queen Greg and Susan Lundstrom.