PREP – Winter Week 9 Schedules/Scores

By Christian D Orr January 26, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 9 schedule/results

Monday, January 26

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Salina South vs. Salina Central – SIT

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Salina Central vs. Salina South – SIT

HOA Boys Basketball

Moundridge vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

HOA Girls Basketball

Moundridge vs. Sacred Heart – Hillsboro tournament

Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene vs. Wichita South – SIT

Clay Center vs. Riley County – Hillsboro tournament

Wamego vs. DeSoto – SIT

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene vs. Junction City – SIT

Clay Center vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament

Wamego vs. Wichita East – SIT

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart vs. Holcomb – Hillsboro tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart vs. Moundridge – Hillsboro tournament

 

Tuesday, January 27

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Campus at Maize South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Andover Central

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Hutchinson at Nickerson

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson at Nickerson

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Maize at Andover Central

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Beloit St. John’s

Marion at Ell-Saline

Smoky Valley at Hutch Trinity

Garden Plain at Moundridge

Central Christian at Remington

Pretty Prairie at Sedgwick

Flint hills at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Beloit St. John’s

Marion at Ell-Saline

Smoky Valley at Hutch Trinity

Central Christian at Remington

Pretty Prairie at Sedgwick

Flint hills at Wichita Classical

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Herington

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Herington

NCKL Boys Basketball

Nickerson at Chapman

Riley County at Marysville

Rock Creek at Silver Lake

NCKL Girls Basketball

Nickerson at Chapman

Riley County at Marysville

Rock Creek at Silver Lake

NCAA Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Ellsworth at Plainville

Minneapolis at Lyons

SE of Saline at Republic County

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Ellsworth at Plainville

Minneapolis at Lyons

SE of Saline at Republic County

 

Wednesday, January 28

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Hoisington tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Hoisington tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Republic County at Thayer Central triangular

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Republic County at Thayer Central triangular

 

Thursday, January 29

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament

Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament

Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament

Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Salina South at Junction City

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Salina South at Junction City

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Campus at Andover Central

Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Herington

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Herington

NCKL Boys Basketball

Valley Heights at Concordia

NCKL Girls Basketball

Valley Heights at Concordia

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Wamego

Concordia at Rock Creek

Clay Center at Marysville

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene at Wamego

Clay Center at Marysville

Concordia at Rock Creek

 

Friday, January 30

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Junction City at Derby

Eisenhower at Salina South

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament

Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament

Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament

Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Eisenhower at Salina South

Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus, Hutchinson at Garden City tournament

Derby at Andover tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Campus, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South at Garden City tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Wichita Heights at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Salina South

Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Eisenhower at Salina South

Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Eisenhower at Andover tournament

Goddard, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Garden City tournament

Newton at Remington tournament

Salina Central at Manhattan tournament

HOA Boys Basketball

Bennington at Inman

Elyria Christian at Berean Academy

Hoisington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Sedgwick at Goessel

Sterling at Nickerson

Wichita Classical at Central Christian

HOA Girls Basketball

Bennington at Inman

Elyria Christian at Berean Academy

Hoisington at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

Sedgwick at Goessel

Sterling at Nickerson

Wichita Classical at Central Christian

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Remington

Sterling at Remington

HOA Boys Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Remington

NCKL Boys Basketball

Abilene at Chapman

Clay Center at Concordia

Rock Creek at Wamego

NCKL Girls Basketball

Abilene at Chapman

Clay Center at Concordia

Rock Creek at Wamego

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Marysville at Manhattan tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Lyons at Ellinwood

Hillsboro at Minneapolis

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

NCAA Girls Basketball

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Lyons at Ellinwood

Hillsboro at Minneapolis

Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament

SE of Saline at Garden City tournament

 

Saturday, January 31

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament

Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament

Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament

Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Campus at Garden City tournament

Derby at Wichita South tournament

Hutchinson at Larned tournament

Salina South at Junction City tournament

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Derby at Andover tournament

Maize South at Garden City tournament

Salina South, Valley Center at Junction City tournament

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament

Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament

Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Salina Central at Junction City tournament

AVCTLII Boys Wrestling

Andover at Andover tournament

Ark City at Chanute tournament

Newton, Salina Central at Garden City tournament

Salina Central at Junction City tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Rock Creek at Washburn Rural tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Rock Creek, Wamego at Baldwin tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Republic County at Valley Heights

NCAA Girls Basketball

Republic County at Valley Heights

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Ellsworth at Larned tournament

Lyons at Remington tournament

Republic County at Garden City tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Lyons at Remington tournament

Republic County, SE of Saline at Garden City tournament

SE of Saline at Junction City tournament