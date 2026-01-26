PREP – Winter Week 9 Schedules/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 9 schedule/results
Monday, January 26
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Salina South vs. Great Bend – SIT
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Salina South vs. Salina Central – SIT
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Salina Central vs. Buhler – SIT
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central vs. Salina South – SIT
HOA Boys Basketball
Moundridge vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
HOA Girls Basketball
Moundridge vs. Sacred Heart – Hillsboro tournament
Remington vs. Hillsboro – Hillsboro tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene vs. Wichita South – SIT
Clay Center vs. Riley County – Hillsboro tournament
Wamego vs. DeSoto – SIT
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene vs. Junction City – SIT
Clay Center vs. Hesston – Hillsboro tournament
Wamego vs. Wichita East – SIT
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart vs. Holcomb – Hillsboro tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart vs. Moundridge – Hillsboro tournament
Tuesday, January 27
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Maize South
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize at Andover Central
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Hutchinson at Nickerson
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson at Nickerson
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Maize at Andover Central
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Beloit St. John’s
Marion at Ell-Saline
Smoky Valley at Hutch Trinity
Garden Plain at Moundridge
Central Christian at Remington
Pretty Prairie at Sedgwick
Flint hills at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Beloit St. John’s
Marion at Ell-Saline
Smoky Valley at Hutch Trinity
Central Christian at Remington
Pretty Prairie at Sedgwick
Flint hills at Wichita Classical
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Herington
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Herington
NCKL Boys Basketball
Nickerson at Chapman
Riley County at Marysville
Rock Creek at Silver Lake
NCKL Girls Basketball
Nickerson at Chapman
Riley County at Marysville
Rock Creek at Silver Lake
NCAA Boys Basketball
Sacred Heart at Beloit
Ellsworth at Plainville
Minneapolis at Lyons
SE of Saline at Republic County
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Beloit
Ellsworth at Plainville
Minneapolis at Lyons
SE of Saline at Republic County
Wednesday, January 28
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Hoisington tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Hoisington tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Republic County at Thayer Central triangular
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Republic County at Thayer Central triangular
Thursday, January 29
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament
Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament
Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament
Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Salina South at Junction City
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Salina South at Junction City
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Campus at Andover Central
Salina Central at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Herington
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Herington
NCKL Boys Basketball
Valley Heights at Concordia
NCKL Girls Basketball
Valley Heights at Concordia
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Wamego
Concordia at Rock Creek
Clay Center at Marysville
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene at Wamego
Clay Center at Marysville
Concordia at Rock Creek
Friday, January 30
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Junction City at Derby
Eisenhower at Salina South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament
Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament
Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament
Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Eisenhower at Salina South
Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus, Hutchinson at Garden City tournament
Derby at Andover tournament
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Campus, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South at Garden City tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Wichita Heights at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Salina South
Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Eisenhower at Salina South
Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Eisenhower at Andover tournament
Goddard, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Garden City tournament
Newton at Remington tournament
Salina Central at Manhattan tournament
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Inman
Elyria Christian at Berean Academy
Hoisington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Sedgwick at Goessel
Sterling at Nickerson
Wichita Classical at Central Christian
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Inman
Elyria Christian at Berean Academy
Hoisington at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
Sedgwick at Goessel
Sterling at Nickerson
Wichita Classical at Central Christian
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Remington
Sterling at Remington
HOA Boys Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Remington
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Chapman
Clay Center at Concordia
Rock Creek at Wamego
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Chapman
Clay Center at Concordia
Rock Creek at Wamego
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Marysville at Manhattan tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Ellsworth
Lyons at Ellinwood
Hillsboro at Minneapolis
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Basketball
SE of Saline at Ellsworth
Lyons at Ellinwood
Hillsboro at Minneapolis
Hutch Trinity at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis at Hoisington tournament
SE of Saline at Garden City tournament
Saturday, January 31
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Derby vs. xxx – Topeka High tournament
Hutchinson vs. xxx – McPherson tournament
Maize vs. xxx – Haven tournament
Maize South vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Valley Center vs. xxx – Haven tournament
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Campus at Garden City tournament
Derby at Wichita South tournament
Hutchinson at Larned tournament
Salina South at Junction City tournament
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Derby at Andover tournament
Maize South at Garden City tournament
Salina South, Valley Center at Junction City tournament
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City vs. xxx – Mulvane tournament
Goddard vs. xxx – El Dorado tournament
Newton vs. xxx – Newton tournament
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Salina Central at Junction City tournament
AVCTLII Boys Wrestling
Andover at Andover tournament
Ark City at Chanute tournament
Newton, Salina Central at Garden City tournament
Salina Central at Junction City tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene, Chapman, Rock Creek at Washburn Rural tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Rock Creek, Wamego at Baldwin tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Republic County at Valley Heights
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Valley Heights
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Ellsworth at Larned tournament
Lyons at Remington tournament
Republic County at Garden City tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Lyons at Remington tournament
Republic County, SE of Saline at Garden City tournament
SE of Saline at Junction City tournament