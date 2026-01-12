PREP – Winter Week 7 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr January 12, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 7 schedule/results

Tuesday, January 13

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Salina South at Maize

Maize South at Goddard

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Salina South at Maize

Maize South at Goddard

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover Central at Andover

Ark City at Salina Central

Maize South at Goddard

Newton at Emporia

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover Central at Andover

Ark City at Salina Central

Maize South at Goddard

Newton at Emporia

HOA Boys Basketball

Masion at Bennington

Inman at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinty at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Central Christian

Remington at Wichita Classical

Sterling at Central Plains

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Bennington

Inman at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinty at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Central Christian

Remington at Wichita Classical

Sterling at Central Plains

NCKL Boys Basketball

Marysville at Abilene

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

NCKL Girls Basketball

Marysville at Abilene

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth at Beloit

Lyons at SE of Saline

Republic County at Sacred Heart

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Beloit

Lyons at SE of Saline

Republic County at Sacred Heart

 

Wednesday, January 14

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC

HOA Boys Basketball

Marion at Ell-Saline

HOA Girls Basketball

Marion at Ell-Saline

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Halstead tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Halstead tournament

NCAA Girls Basketball

Sacred Heart at Republic County

 

Thursday, January 15

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Derby, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC

AVCTL I Boys Wrestling

Dodge City at Maize

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC

HOA Boys Basketball

Garden Plain at Remington

HOA Girls Basketball

Garden Plain at Remington

HOA Girls Wrestling

Marion at Halstead tournament

Sterling at Hoisington

HOA Boys Wrestling

Marion at Halstead tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Rock Creek at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

Concordia at Wamego

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Rock Creek at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

Concordia at Wamego

NCAA Boys Basketball

Ellsworth at Beloit

NCAA Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Beloit

 

Friday, January 16

AVCTLI Boys Basketball

Campus at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Valley Center at Maize

Maize South at Salina South

AVCTLI Girls Basketball

Campus at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Valley Center at Maize

Maize South at Salina South

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Maize/Maize South at Halsted tournament

Valley Center at Wichita West tournament

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Ark City at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Newton at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Newton at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC

HOA Boys Basketball

Sterling at Bennington

Berean Academy at Central Christian

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Inman

Wichita Classical at Moundridge

HOA Girls Basketball

Sterling at Bennington

Berean Academy at Central Christian

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline

Remington at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Inman

Wichita Classical at Moundridge

HOA Girls Wrestling

Remington, Sterling at Halstead tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Rock Creek

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Marysville at Wamego

NCKL Girls Basketball

Concordia at Abilene

Chapman at Rock Creek

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Marysville at Wamego

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Chapman at Wichita North tournament

Clay Center at Basehor-Linwood tournament

Marysville, Rock Creek at Marysville tournament

Wamego at Halstead tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Chapman, Wamego at Basehor-Linwood tournament

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Lyons at Republic County

Clay Center at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Lyons at Republic County

Clay Center at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Beloit at Marysville tournament

Ellsworth at Hays tournament

Lyons, Republic County at Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Halstead tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Ellsworth at Halstead tournament

 

Saturday, January 17

AVCTLI Girls Wrestling

Derby at Clearwater tournament      AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

AVCTLI Boys Wrestling

Campus, Derby at Clearwater tournament

Derby, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton tournament

Salina South at Kapaun Mt. Carmel dual tournament

AVCTLII Girls Wrestling

Ark City at Wichita West tournament

Eisenhower at Hays tournament

AVCTL II Boys Wrestling

Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel dual tournament

Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Ell-Saline at Hays tournament

HOA Boys Wrestling

Remington at Halstead tournament

NCKL Girls Wrestling

Abilene at Clearwater tournament

Chapman at Wichita West Tournament

Clay Center at Basehor-Linwood tournament

NCKL Boys Wrestling

Abilene, Wamego, Chapman at Basehor-Linwood tournament

Clay Center, Marysville, Rock Creek at Marysville tournament

NCAA Girls Wrestling

Lyons at Halstead tournament

Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament

NCAA Boys Wrestling

Beloit at Marysville tournament

SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament

Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament