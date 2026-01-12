PREP – Winter Week 7 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 7 schedule/results
Tuesday, January 13
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Salina South at Maize
Maize South at Goddard
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Salina South at Maize
Maize South at Goddard
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover Central at Andover
Ark City at Salina Central
Maize South at Goddard
Newton at Emporia
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover Central at Andover
Ark City at Salina Central
Maize South at Goddard
Newton at Emporia
HOA Boys Basketball
Masion at Bennington
Inman at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinty at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Central Christian
Remington at Wichita Classical
Sterling at Central Plains
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Bennington
Inman at Berean Academy
Hutch Trinty at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Central Christian
Remington at Wichita Classical
Sterling at Central Plains
NCKL Boys Basketball
Marysville at Abilene
Chapman at Smoky Valley
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Wamego at Concordia
NCKL Girls Basketball
Marysville at Abilene
Chapman at Smoky Valley
Rock Creek at Clay Center
Wamego at Concordia
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Beloit
Lyons at SE of Saline
Republic County at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Beloit
Lyons at SE of Saline
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Wednesday, January 14
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Ell-Saline
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Ell-Saline
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Halstead tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Halstead tournament
NCAA Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Thursday, January 15
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Derby, Hutchinson, Maize/Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Dodge City at Maize
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC
HOA Boys Basketball
Garden Plain at Remington
HOA Girls Basketball
Garden Plain at Remington
HOA Girls Wrestling
Marion at Halstead tournament
Sterling at Hoisington
HOA Boys Wrestling
Marion at Halstead tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Rock Creek at Abilene
Marysville at Chapman
Concordia at Wamego
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Rock Creek at Abilene
Marysville at Chapman
Concordia at Wamego
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Beloit
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Beloit
Friday, January 16
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Campus at Andover Central
Hutchinson at Great Bend
Valley Center at Maize
Maize South at Salina South
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Campus at Andover Central
Hutchinson at Great Bend
Valley Center at Maize
Maize South at Salina South
AVCTLI Girls Wrestling
Maize/Maize South at Halsted tournament
Valley Center at Wichita West tournament
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton TOC
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Ark City at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Newton at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Newton at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Eisenhower at Wichita West tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton TOC
HOA Boys Basketball
Sterling at Bennington
Berean Academy at Central Christian
Sedgwick at Ell-Saline
Remington at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Inman
Wichita Classical at Moundridge
HOA Girls Basketball
Sterling at Bennington
Berean Academy at Central Christian
Sedgwick at Ell-Saline
Remington at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Inman
Wichita Classical at Moundridge
HOA Girls Wrestling
Remington, Sterling at Halstead tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Concordia at Abilene
Chapman at Rock Creek
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Marysville at Wamego
NCKL Girls Basketball
Concordia at Abilene
Chapman at Rock Creek
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Marysville at Wamego
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Chapman at Wichita North tournament
Clay Center at Basehor-Linwood tournament
Marysville, Rock Creek at Marysville tournament
Wamego at Halstead tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Chapman, Wamego at Basehor-Linwood tournament
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Lyons at Republic County
Clay Center at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Lyons at Republic County
Clay Center at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Beloit at Marysville tournament
Ellsworth at Hays tournament
Lyons, Republic County at Hoisington tournament
Minneapolis, SE of Saline at Halstead tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Ellsworth at Halstead tournament
Saturday, January 17
AVCTLI Girls Wrestling
Derby at Clearwater tournament AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
AVCTLI Boys Wrestling
Campus, Derby at Clearwater tournament
Derby, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Newton tournament
Salina South at Kapaun Mt. Carmel dual tournament
AVCTLII Girls Wrestling
Ark City at Wichita West tournament
Eisenhower at Hays tournament
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel dual tournament
Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Newton tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Ell-Saline at Hays tournament
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Halstead tournament
NCKL Girls Wrestling
Abilene at Clearwater tournament
Chapman at Wichita West Tournament
Clay Center at Basehor-Linwood tournament
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Wamego, Chapman at Basehor-Linwood tournament
Clay Center, Marysville, Rock Creek at Marysville tournament
NCAA Girls Wrestling
Lyons at Halstead tournament
Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Marysville tournament
SE of Saline, Minneapolis at Halstead tournament
Republic County at Superior, Neb. tournament