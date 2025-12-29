PREP – Winter Week 5 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr December 29, 2025

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 5 schedule/results

Friday, January 2

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby at Salina South

Valley Center at Salina Central

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby at Salina South

Valley Center at Salina Central

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Ark City at Clearwater

Valley Center at Salina Central

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Ark City at Clearwater

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit at Lyons

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Republic County at SE of Saline

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit at Lyons

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Republic County at SE of Saline

 

Saturday, January 3

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Valley Center, Hutchinson at Wichita North tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Newton

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at Newton

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Eisenhower, Andover at Wichita North tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Sterling at Wichita North tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Hesston

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Hesston