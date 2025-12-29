PREP – Winter Week 5 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 5 schedule/results
Friday, January 2
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby at Salina South
Valley Center at Salina Central
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby at Salina South
Valley Center at Salina Central
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Ark City at Clearwater
Valley Center at Salina Central
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Ark City at Clearwater
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Lyons
Minneapolis at Sacred Heart
Republic County at SE of Saline
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Lyons
Minneapolis at Sacred Heart
Republic County at SE of Saline
Saturday, January 3
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Valley Center, Hutchinson at Wichita North tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Newton
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Newton
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Eisenhower, Andover at Wichita North tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Sterling at Wichita North tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Hesston
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Hesston