PREP – Winter Week 5 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 5 schedule/results
Friday, January 2
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Derby 51, Salina South 45
Salina Central 63, Valley Center 54
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Derby 56, Salina South 31
Salina Central 62, Valley Center 45
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Ark City 53, Clearwater 48
Salina Central 63, Valley Center 54
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Salina Central 62, Valley Center 45
Clearwater 43, Ark City 23
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit 65, Lyons 59
Sacred Heart 67, Minneapolis 27
Republic County 38, SE of Saline 34
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit 75, Lyons 31
Sacred Heart 60, Minneapolis 32
SE of Saline 60, Republic County 24
Saturday, January 3
AVCTL I Girls Wrestling
Valley Center, Hutchinson at Wichita North tournament
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Newton
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Newton
AVCTL II Girls Wrestling
Ark City, Eisenhower, Andover at Wichita North tournament
HOA Girls Wrestling
Sterling at Wichita North tournament
NCKL Boys Basketball
Wamego at Hesston
NCKL Girls Basketball
Wamego at Hesston