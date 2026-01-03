PREP – Winter Week 5 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr January 3, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 5 schedule/results

Friday, January 2

AVCTL I Boys Basketball

Derby 51, Salina South 45

Salina Central 63, Valley Center 54

AVCTL I Girls Basketball

Derby 56, Salina South 31

Salina Central 62, Valley Center 45

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Ark City 53, Clearwater 48

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Clearwater 43, Ark City 23

NCAA Boys Basketball

Beloit 65, Lyons 59

Sacred Heart 67, Minneapolis 27

Republic County 38, SE of Saline 34

NCAA Girls Basketball

Beloit 75, Lyons 31

Sacred Heart 60, Minneapolis 32

SE of Saline 60, Republic County 24

 

Saturday, January 3

AVCTL I Girls Wrestling

Valley Center, Hutchinson at Wichita North tournament

AVCTL II Boys Basketball

Andover at Newton

AVCTL II Girls Basketball

Andover at Newton

AVCTL II Girls Wrestling

Ark City, Eisenhower, Andover at Wichita North tournament

HOA Girls Wrestling

Sterling at Wichita North tournament

NCKL Boys Basketball

Wamego at Hesston

NCKL Girls Basketball

Wamego at Hesston