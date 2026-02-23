PREP – Winter Week 13 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 13 schedule/results
Tuesday, February 24
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Maize South at Campus
Salina South at Derby
Maize at Hutchinson
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Maize South at Campus
Salina South at Derby
Maize at Hutchinson
Ark City at Valley Center
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
Andover at Goddard
Ark City at Valley Center
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Newton
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Andover at Goddard
Ark City at Valley Center
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Newton
NCKL Boys Basketball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Clay Center
Wamego at Rock Creek
NCKL Girls Basketball
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Clay Center
Wamego at Rock Creek
Thursday, February 26
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Campus at Salina Central
Andover at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Rose Hill
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Campus at Salina Central
Andover at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Rose Hill
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
Andover at Hutchinson
Ark City at Eisenhower
Campus at Salina Central
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Andover at Hutchinson
Ark City at Eisenhower
HOA Girls Basketball
Solomon at Moundridge
Marion at Inman
Sedgwick at Remington
Wichita Classical at Hillsboro
Belle Plaine at Berean Academy
Central Christian at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Ellinwood
Sterling at Hays TMP
Ell-Saline at Oakley
NCAA Boys Basketball
Nickerson at Beloit
Minneapolis at Neodesha
SE of Saline at Chaparral
Ellsworth at Hoisington
Lyons at Scott City
NCAA Girls Basketball
Republic County at Conway Springs
Herington at Sacred Heart
NCKL Boys Basketball
Marysville at Jefferson West
Friday, February 27
HOA Boys Basketball
Oskaloosa at Ell-Saline
Hoxie at Sterling
Hutch Trinity at Stanton County
Bennington at Inman
Central Christian at Wichita Classical
Sedgwick at Solomon
Hillsboro at Berean Academy
Marion at Conway Springs
Herington at Moundridge
Remington at Republic County
NCAA Boys Basketball
Remington at Republic County
Herington at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Basketball
Lyons at Lakin
Phillipsburg at Ellsworth
Cimarron at Beloit
Minneapolis at Haven
Kingman at SE of Saline
NCKL Girls Basketball
Marysville at Oskaloosa
Friday, February 27-Saturday, February 28
Boys Wrestling
State tournaments
Girls Wrestling
State tournaments