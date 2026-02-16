PREP – Winter Week 12 Schedule-Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Winter Week 12 schedule/results
Tuesday, February 17
AVCTLI Boys Basketball
Hutchinson at Campus
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Valley Center
Andover Central at Salina South
AVCTLI Girls Basketball
Hutchinson at Campus
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Valley Center
Andover Central at Salina South
AVCTLII Boys Basketball
Andover at Ark City
Andover Central at Salina South
Goddard at Newton
Salina Central at Eisenhower
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Andover at Ark City
Andover Central at Salina South
Goddard at Newton
Salina Central at Eisenhower
HOA Boys Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Bennington
Berean Academy at Marion
Inman at Little River
Sedgwick at Remington
Central Christian at Sterling
HOA Girls Basketball
Hutch Trinity at Bennington
Berean Academy at Marion
Inman at Little River
Sedgwick at Remington
Central Christian at Sterling
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Concordia
Rock Creek at Chapman
Council Grove at Clay Center
Wamego at Marysville
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Concordia
Rock Creek at Chapman
Council Grove at Clay Center
Wamego at Marysville
NCAA Boys Basketball
Beloit at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Smith Center at Minneapolis
NCAA Girls Basketball
Beloit at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Smith Center at Minneapolis
Wednesday, February 18
HOA Boys Basketball
Marion at Elyria Christian
HOA Girls Basketball
Marion at Elyria Christian
Thursday, February 19
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Andover at Maize
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Andover at Maize
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Andover at Maize
AVCTL II Girls Basketball
Andover at Maize
HOA Boys Basketball
Solomon at Bennington
Moundridge at Hutch Trinity
Stafford at Sedgwick
HOA Girls Basketball
Solomon at Bennington
Moundridge at Hutch Trinity
Stafford at Sedgwick
NCKL Boys Basketball
Chapman at Wamego
NCKL Girls Basketball
Chapman at Wamego
NCAA Boys Basketball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
NCAA Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Friday, February 20
AVCTL I Boys Basketball
Campus at Maize
Maize South at Derby
Hutchinson at Newton
Valley Center at Salina South
AVCTL I Girls Basketball
Campus at Maize
Maize South at Derby
Hutchinson at Newton
Valley Center at Salina South
AVCTL II Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard Salina Central
Hutchinson at Newton
AVCTLII Girls Basketball
Eisenhower at Andover
Ark City at Andover Central
Goddard Salina Central
Hutchinson at Newton
HOA Boys Basketball
Bennington at Sedgwick
Berean Academy at Wichita Classical
Ell-Saline at Sterling
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Moundridge
HOA Girls Basketball
Bennington at Sedgwick
Berean Academy at Wichita Classical
Ell-Saline at Sterling
Inman at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Moundridge
NCKL Boys Basketball
Abilene at Marysville
Chapman at Wamego
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Concordia at Nemaha Central
NCKL Girls Basketball
Abilene at Marysville
Chapman at Wamego
Clay Center at Rock Creek
Concordia at Nemaha Central
NCAA Boys Basketball
Minneapolis at Beloit
SE of Saline at Lyons
Sacred Heart at Republic County
NCAA Girls Basketball
Minneapolis at Beloit
SE of Saline at Lyons
Sacred Heart at Republic County
Saturday, February 21
AVCTL I Boys Wrestling
Campus, Derby, Maize at Wichita North Regional
Hutchinson, Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at Hays Regional
AVCTL II Boys Wrestling
Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard, Newton, Salina Central at Hays Regional
HOA Boys Wrestling
Remington at Eureka Regional
Ell-Saline, Marion, Moundridge, Sedgwick at SE of Saline Regional
NCAA Boys Wrestling
Beloit at Beloit Regional
Ellsworth, Lyons, Minneapolis, Republic County, SE of Saline at SE of Saline Regional
NCKL Boys Wrestling
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville at Beloit Regional
Rock Creek, Wamego at Holton Regional