🎥 City Lights Pavilion Nearing Completion

The Salina City Lights Pavilion project is nearing completion.

After a period of waiting earlier this summer for the pre-engineered pieces to arrive in Salina, crews from Hutton Construction are have nearly finished erect the metal roof that will provide not only covered parking, but shade and amenities for the farmer’s market, performers and concert goers alike.

Salina Downtown Executive Director Leslie Bishop tells KSAL News the goal is to relocate the downtown Farm and Art Market which is held on Saturday mornings to the pavilion by the end of August.

Bishop says the project, which includes along with the roof, lighting, fabric sails, and ceiling fans will be a great location for multiple events.

The $1.4 million City Lights Pavilion, located at Ash Street and Santa Fe, is funded through a partnership involving Tax Increment Financing , repurposed Salina Fieldhouse parking funds, and downtown TIF funds.