20th Most Wanted Arrest

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated another arrest.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest capture is Christopher Stebbins.

The July list went online Saturday, July 4th. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.