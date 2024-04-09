Prep Sports Results (4/8)

TENNIS RESULTS
- The Smoky Valley Vikings took home 1st Place at the Hillsboro Invitational on Monday.
- TEAM RESULTS
- Smoky Valley – 64 points
- Conway Springs – 56 points
- Wichita Classical – 48 points
- Sterling – 41 points
- Circle – 32 points
- Hutchinson Trinity – 23 points
- Chapman – 12 points
- Hillsboro – 4 points
- INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- SMOKY VALLEY
- #1 Singles: Keaton Leiker – 3rd (2-1 record)
- #2 Singles: Crew Elliott – 1sr (3-0 record)
- #1 Doubles: Nelson/Nyquist – 1st (3-0 Record
- #2 Doubles: Baker/Baker – 1st (3-0 record)
- Salina South Boys Tennis took Second Place at the Hays Invitational on Monday.
- #1 Singles: Kamden Phalen, 3rd Place
- #2 Singles: Connor Stuart, 1st Place
- #1 Doubles: C. Crow/M. Chavez, 3rd Place
- #2 Doubles: B. Garnett/L. Shirey, 4th
GOLF RESULTS
- Sacred Heart Golf finished in 5th place at Bishop Carroll’s Tournament host at Auburn Hills Golf Course Monday. The Knights were the smallest school to compete, taking on primarily 5A and 6A teams in the challenging field.
- Hunter Newell finished in a tie for 7th place as an individual with a 74 on the day, pacing the Sacred Heart team.
- SACRED HEART INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
- T7th – Hunter Newell, 74
- T24th – Walket Tuttle, Luke Newell, Michael Matteucci, 81
- 47th – Dom Matteucci – 90
- T48th – Ethan Newell – 91
- TEAM RESULTS
- Goddard-Eisenhower – 290
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel – 290
- Maize South – 390
- Derby – 316
- Sacred Heart – 317
- Bishop Carroll – 318
- Wichita Trinity – 324
- Dodge City – 337
- Wichita East – 375
- Wichita Southeast – 381
- Liberal – 415
- Wichita Heights – 425
- Wichita Northwest – 450
- Wichita North – 463
- Wichita West – 472
BASEBALL / SOFTBALL RESULTS
- The Ellsworth Bearcats swept Ellinwood on Monday, both in Baseball and Softball, going a combined 4-0 on the day.
- SOFTBALL
- GAME 1: Ellsworth 11, Ellinwood 3
- Emma Moore – 3/3 – 2B, 2 singles
- GAME 2: Ellsworth 18, Ellinwood 2
- Peyton Coonrod – 3/4 – 2 doubles, single
- Ellsoworth is now 4-2 and host Minneapolis on Friday.
- BASEBALL
- GAME 1: Ellsworth 12, Ellinwood 7
- Cole Webber – 2 hits, 1 HR (Grand Slam)
- GAME 2: Ellsworth 12, Ellinwood 5
- Will Cravens – 4/4 – double 3 singles
- Ellsworth is now 5-1 on the year, host Minneapolis on Friday.
