Prep Sports Results (4/11)

GIRLS SOCCER

Derby 2, Salina South 1 (OT)

Salina South goal scored by Marin Morris

BOYS GOLF

Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station

TEAM RESULTS

Derby – 316 Maize South – 320 Dodge City – 329 Bishop Carroll – 337 McPherson – 338 Hutchinson – 346 Hesston – 347 Salina South – 352 Wichita SE – 360 Garden City – 362 Hays – 363 Winfield – 369 Maize – 370 Valley Center – 374 Wichita East – 380 Liberal – 380 Great Bend – 388 Newton – 423 Salina Central – 426 Wichita North – 447 Haysville-Campus – 486

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

BASEBALL

Sacred Heart sweeps Valley Heights, improving the Knights record to 10-0 on the season.

GAME 1: Sacred Heart 16, Valley Heights 1 Cooper Ivey (W) – 4.0 IP, 3 K’s, 1 BB, 5 H, 1 R Cameron Yohe – 2-4, 2 BB, Evan Bogart, Cooper Ivey, Leon Rowe, all 2 RBI

GAME 2: Sacred Heart 13, Valley Heights 0 Brady Wells (W) – 4.0 IP, 2 K’s, 3 BB, 4 H, 0 R Cameron Yohe – 1-3, 2B, 4 RBI Leon Rowe, Brady Wells each 2 RBI



SOFTBALL

Valley Heights Sweeps Sacred Heart, as the Lady Knights fall to 3-7.