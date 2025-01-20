PREP – NCKL Winter Week 8 recap

As the 2024-25 winter season now heads into the basketball mid-season tournament week, the newcomer in the North Central Kansas League, the Rock Creek Mustang and Lady Mustangs, have made their presence known as they currently lead both girls’ and boys’ NCKL standings.

The Rock Creek Lady Mustang basketball team currently leads the NCKL standings with a 5-1, 3-0 record, while Clay Center sits in 2nd place with a 7-2, 5-1 record. The Mustang boys lead the NCKL boys’ standings with a 6-0, 3-0 record while Abilene sits in 2nd place with a 5-2, 3-1 record.

The wrestling mats also see a key week ahead as this week’s marks the return of Beloit Invitational tournament, which over the years has produced numerous individual and team state champions, with a majority of the NCKL competing in this year’s Beloit Invitational.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 56-32 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Cowgirls defeated Concordia 49-45 on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 65-60 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated Concordia 68-53 on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team was defeated 36-34 in a dual against Rock Creek on Thursday. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 75-6 in a dual on Thursday. The Cowboys finished in 3rd place with 191.0 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish lost 57-46 on Tuesday against Smoky Valley. The Lady Irish lost 49-35 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 60-36 against Smoky Valley on Tuesday. The Irish lost 84-26 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Marysville 41-35 in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Irish finished in 10th place with 70.5 points on Friday in the Wichita West tournament. … The Fighting Irish wrestling team defeated Marysville 38-29 in a dual on Thursday. The Irish finished in 29th place with 24.0 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Wamego 73-59 on Monday in a game which had been postponed earlier this season. The Lady Tigers lost 54-45 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 54-46 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 53-41 on Monday in a game which had been postponed from earlier this season. The Tigers lost 66-48 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Southeast of Saline 72-63 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 100.5 points on Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 56-46 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 49-45 against Abilene on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 67-53 on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 68-53 against Abilene on Friday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Wamego 56-15 in a dual on Thursday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Abilene 56-32 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 45-30 against Wamego on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 65-60 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 57-52 against Wamego on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 41-35 in a dual against Chapman on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 38-29 against Chapman in a dual on Thursday. The Bulldogs finished in 7th place with 90.0 points on Saturday in their own tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Clay Center 54-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Chapman 49-35 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 66-48 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Chapman 84-26 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team defeated Abilene 36-34 in a dual on Thursday. … The Mustang wrestling team lost 75-6 in a dual against Abilene on Thursday. The Mustangs finished in 9th place with 51. 0 points on Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team lost 73-59 against Clay Center on Monday in a game that had been postponed earlier this season. The Lady Raiders defeated Concordia 56-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Marysville 45-30 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 53-41 against Clay Center on Monday in a game which had been postponed earlier this season. The Raiders lost 67-53 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Raiders defeated Marysville 57-52 on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 86.5 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team lost 56-15 in a dual against Concordia on Thursday. The Raiders finished in 21st with 54.0 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 3 0 5 1

Clay Center 5 1 7 2

Wamego 4 1 6 2

Marysville 2 4 3 5

Abilene 1 3 1 6

Concordia 0 3 1 6

Chapman 0 3 1 6

Monday, January 13

Clay Center 73, Wamego 59

Tuesday, January 14

Marysville 56, Abilene 32

Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 46

Wamego 56, Concordia 46

Smoky Valley 57, Chapman 46

Friday, January 17

Abilene 49, Concordia 45

Rock Creek 49, Chapman 35

Wamego 45, Marysville 30

SE of Saline 54, Clay Center 46

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 3 0 6 0

Abilene 3 1 5 2

Concordia 2 1 6 1

Clay Center 4 2 7 2

Wamego 2 3 4 4

Marysville 1 5 3 5

Chapman 0 3 0 7

Monday, January 13

Clay Center 53, Wamego 41

Tuesday, January 14

Marysville 65, Abilene 60

Rock Creek 66, Clay Center 48

Concordia 67, Wamego 53

Smoky Valley 60, Chapman 36

Friday, January 17

Abilene 68, Concordia 53

Rock Creek 84, Chapman 26

Wamego 57, Marysville 52

Clay Center 72, SE of Saline 63