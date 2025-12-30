PREP – NCKL Winter Week 5 Recap

The North Central Kansas League is amid its 2025-26 Christmas Break and while none of the NCKL sports team will return to action in 2025, the Wamego boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be the first NCKL teams to return to action when the Red Raiders and Lady Raider basketball teams play at Hesston this coming Saturday.

Here is a look at when each of the NCKL winter teams will return to action:

ABILENE

The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams return to action on January 8 against Halstead. … The Cowgirl wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Augusta. … The Cowboy wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Augusta.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish and Lady Irish basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Marysville. … The Lady Irish wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Herington. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wresting team returns to action on January 8 at Junction City.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger boys and Lady Tigers basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Wamego. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Junction City. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 11 at Junction City.

CONCORDIA

The Panther boys and Lady Panther basketball teams return to action on January 6 at Rock Creek. … The Lady Panther wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Salina South. … The Panther boys’ wresting team returns to action on January 10 at Salina South.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys and Lady Bulldog basketball teams return to action on January 6 at Chapman. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Beatric, Nebraska. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Beatrice, Nebraska.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang boys and Lady Mustang basketball teams return to action on January 6 against Concordia. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Burlington. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team returns to action on January 10 at Burlington.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams return to action Saturday, January 3 at Hesston. The Lady Raider wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Rossville. … The Red Raider boys’ wresting team returns to action on January 10 at Rossville.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 4 1

Wamego 2 0 2 5

Rock Creek 1 0 6 0

Concordia 1 0 4 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Chapman 0 2 0 7

Marysville 0 3 1 4

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 7 0

Concordia 1 0 3 2

Rock Creek 1 0 3 3

Clay Center 2 1 2 3

Chapman 1 1 6 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Marysville 0 3 1 4