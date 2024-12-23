PREP – NCKL Winter Week 4 recap

The North Central Kansas League enters the 2024 Christmas break with three basketball teams still protecting undefeated records, but only the Clay Center Lady Tigers, among those three undefeated teams, is leading their respective NCKL standings as the league enters the 2025 portion of the campaign.

The Abilene Cowboy basketball team, which has lost one contest this season, currently leads the NCKL boys’ standings as the Cowboys are still undefeated in NCKL action and the Cowboys, unlike Rock Creek and Concordia, has two NCKL victories under its belt while the Concordia Panthers and Rock Creek Mustangs are both still undefeated this season, but both only have 1-0 NCKL records.

The Abilene Cowboy hold the early lead in the NCKL boys’ wrestling standings with a 2-0 NCKL dual record while the Clay Center Lady Tigers lead the NCKL girls’ wrestling standings with a 2-0 NCKL record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered a 55-37 NCKL loss against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 68-23 against Wamego on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team earned a 61-53 NCKL victory against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated Wamego 64-41 on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team hosted a tournament on Thursday and finished with 126.5 points.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team suffered a 63-42 NCKL defeat against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 67-37 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 83-42 in an NCKL contest against Wamego on Tuesday. The Irishh lost 81-17 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team won the Russell tournament with 203.0 points.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team earned a 55-37 NCKL victory at Abilene on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Chapman 67-37 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost a 61-53 NCKL contest at Abilene on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Chapman 81-17 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team placed 5th on Friday with 67-5 points in the Goodland tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 40.5 points in the Goodland tournament.

CONCORDIA

Girls Basketball – The Lady Panther basketball lost a 53-49 contest against Hanover on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 41-34 against Marysville on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team earned a 79-73 victory against Hanover on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Marysville 59-45 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 2nd place with a 3-2 record. The Lady Panthers defeated Nemaha Central 48-12, Southeast of Saline 42-18 and Republic County 48-24. The Lady Panthers lost 42-30 against Sabetha and 47-36 against Washburn Rural. The Lady Panthers placed 6th on Friday with 67.5 points in the Hoisington tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team won the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday with a 5-0 record. The Panthers defeated Nemaha Central 72-12, Southeast of Saline 48-23, Republic County 45-36, Beloit 60-24 and Hill City 50-30. The Panthers won the Hoisington tournament on Friday with 181.0 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost a 52-43 NCKL game against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Concordia 41-34 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost a 63-42 NCKL contest against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 59-45 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Thursday and finished with 72.0 points.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team earned a 52-43 NCKL victory against Marysville on Tuesday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team earned a 63-42 NCKL victory against Marysville on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling competed in the Abilene tournament on Thursday and finished with 131.5 points. The Lady Mustangs finished 2nd with 128.0 points in the Atchison County tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd on Friday with a 4-1 record in the Marion County duals. The Mustangs defeated Douglass 48-18, Marion 54-6, Fredonia 40-27 and Riley County 41-38. The Mustangs lost 51-18 against Republic County.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team earned a 63-42 NCKL victory against Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Abilene 68-23 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team earned an 83-42 NCKL victory against Chapman on Tuesday. The Raiders lost 64-41 against Abilene on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Thursday where they earned 91.0 points. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 108.0 points in the Emporia tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 5 0

Wamego 2 0 4 1

Rock Creek 1 0 3 1

Marysville 1 2 2 3

Concordia 0 1 1 4

Chapman 0 2 1 4

Abilene 0 2 0 5

Tuesday, December 17

Clay Center 55, Abilene 37

Wamego 63, Chapman 42

Rock Creek 52, Marysville 43

Hanover 53, Concordia 39

Friday, December 20

Wamego 68, Abilene 23

Clay Center 67, Chapman 37

Marysville 41, Concordia 34

Clifton-Clyde 67, Rock Creek 51

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 4 1

Concordia 1 0 5 0

Rock Creek 1 0 3 0

Clay Center 2 1 4 1

Wamego 1 1 3 2

Marysville 0 3 2 3

Chapman 0 2 0 5

Tuesday, December 17

Abilene 61, Clay Center 53

Wamego 83, Chapman 42

Rock Creek 63, Marysville 43

Concordia 79, Hanover 73

Friday, December 20

Abilene 64, Wamego 41

Clay Center 81, Chapman 17

Concordia 59, Marysville 45

Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde