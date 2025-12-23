PREP – NCKL Winter Week 4 Recap

The 2025 Christmas break has arrived for the North Central Kansas League.

As the seven NCKL schools prepare for 2026 in winter sports, the NCKL features two undefeated basketball teams, but only one of those teams, the Wamego Lady Raiders, enters the break on top of the NCKL standings.

Wamego’s girls’ basketball team and Rock Creek boys’ basketball team are both still undefeated this season, but Rock Creek only has one NCKL victory this season while Wamego is 2-0 in NCKL action.

Clay Center leads the NCKL boys’ basketball standings with 3 NCKL victories as the Tigers are 4-1, 4-0. Wamego is in 2nd place with their two victories this season being NCKL contests as the Red Raiders are 2-5, 2-0 and the undefeated Mustangs are currently third at 6-0, 1-0.

Wamego leads the NCKL girls’ standings at 7-0, 2-0 while Concordia is in 2nd with a 3-2, 1-0 record and Rock Creek is third at 3-3, 1-0.

Here is a look at when each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 34-30 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 67-36 against Wamego on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 78-57 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 67-54 against Wamego on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished 5th with 104.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished 3rd with 143.5 points on Saturday in the Abilene tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 50-41 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Irish defeated Clay Center 50-37 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 55-33 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Irish lost 52-45 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished 3rd with 109.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Abilene tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Abilene 34-30 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 50-37 against Chapman on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 78-57 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Chapman 52-45 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team won the Abilene tournament on Friday with 128.5 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 96.5 points on Saturday in the Abilene tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 52-28 against Hesston on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Marysville 54-36 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team lost 57-48 against Hesston on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Marysville 68-37 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team went 3-2 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament. The Lady Panthers finished in 5th place with 80.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team went 4-1 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament. The Panthers finished 2nd with 147.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 65-52 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 54-36 against Concordia on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 60-24 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 68-37 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 15th with 38.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 24.0 points on Saturday in the Abilene tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Marysville 65-52 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Buhler 53-42 on Thursday in the opening round of the Rock Creek tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 58-55 against Eudora on Friday. The Lady Mustangs lost 55-45 against Hays on Saturday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Marysville 60-24 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Buhler 66-29 on Thursday in the opening round of the Rock Creek tournament. The Mustangs defeated Eudora 68-61 on Friday. The Mustangs defeated Hays 56-32 on Saturday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 8th with 77.5 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team went 4-1 on Wednesday in the Marion dual tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Chapman 50-41 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Abilene 67-36 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 55-33 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders defeated Abilene 67-54 on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished 4th with 107.0 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. The Lady Raiders finished 10th with 92.0 points on Saturday in the Basehor-Linwood tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 146.5 points on Saturday in the Emporia tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 4 1

Wamego 2 0 2 5

Rock Creek 1 0 6 0

Concordia 1 0 4 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Chapman 0 2 0 7

Marysville 0 3 1 4

Tuesday, December 16

Clay Center 78, Abilene 57

Wamego 55, Chapman 33

Hesston 57, Concordia 48

Rock Creek 60, Marysville 24

Friday, December 19

Wamego 67, Abilene 54

Clay Center 52, Chapman 45

Concordia 68, Marysville 37

Rock Creek 68, Eudora 81 – Rock Creek tournament

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 2 0 7 0

Concordia 1 0 3 2

Rock Creek 1 0 3 3

Clay Center 2 1 2 3

Chapman 1 1 6 1

Abilene 0 2 2 4

Marysville 0 3 1 4

Tuesday, December 16

Clay Center 34, Abilene 30

Wamego 50, Chapman 41

Hesston 52, Concordia 28

Rock Creek 65, Marysville 52

Friday, December 19

Wamego 67, Abilene 36

Chapman 50, Clay Center 37

Concordia 54, Marysville 36

Eudora 58, Rock Creek 55 – Rock Creek tournament