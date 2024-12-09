PREP – NCKL Winter Week 2 Recap

The first week of the 2024-25 winter athletic season is in the books in the North Central Kansas League and it was a roller coaster first week for the NCKL with the highs being provided by the boys’ basketball teams, which posted an overall record of 7-0 which included Marysville earning victories in two games during the opening week.

The lows, on the other hand, came also on the basketball court but were experienced by the NCKL girls’ basketball teams which had a winning overall record, but still lost 3 of it’s 7 contests, for an overall record of 4-3.

On the wrestling mats, Wamego hosted a boys’ tournament on Saturday, which Concordia won and Rock Creek hosted a girls’ tournament on Saturday, where the Lady Mustangs finished 2nd and the Clay Center Lady Tigers won the team title.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered a 40-25 defeat against Towanda Circle on Friday night in the season opener. … The Cowboy basketball team opened the season on Friday night with a 79-56 victory against Towanda Circle. … The Cowgirl wrestling team opened the season Thursday when it defeated NCKL rival Concordia 54-21. The Cowgirls placed 5th Saturday at the McPherson tournament with 140.5 points. … The Cowboy wrestling team opened the season Thursday with a 63-13 NCKL dual victory against Concordia. The Cowboys finished 7th with 129.0 points Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team will open their season this week when they host the annual Irish Classic tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team will open the 2024-25 season this week when they host the annual Irish Classic tournament. … The Lady Irish wrestling team opened the season Thursday dropping an NCKL dual 39-26 against Clay Center. The Lady Irish finished 4th with 97.0 points Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team opened the season dropping a 42-39 NCKL dual match against Clay Center. The Irish finished 4th with 159.5 points on Saturday at the Wamego tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team opened the season with a 52-36 victory against Riley County on Friday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 71-48 victory against Riley County. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team opened the season Thursday with a 39-26 NCKL dual victory against Chapman. The Lady Tigers won the Rock Creek tournament Saturday with 127.0 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team opened the season Thursday with a 42-39 NCKL victory against Chapman. The Tigers won the Riley County dual tournament on Saturday with a 5-0 record as they defeated Riley County 51-27, Marysville 42-40, Smoky Valley 64-18, Minneapolis 52-20, Royal Valley 60-18 and Perry Lecompton 57-22.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 60-46 against Beloit in its season-opener on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team needed double overtime in its season opener Friday night against Beloit, but the Panthers capitalized on that second overtime to earn a 67-65 victory. … The Lady Panther wrestling team opened the season Thursday losing an NCKL dual 54-21 against Abilene. The Lady Panthers finished in 8th place on Saturday at the Rock Creek tournament with 60.0 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team opened the season Thursday dropping a 63-13 NCKL dual against Abilene. The Panthers won the Wamego tournament on Saturday with 260.0 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season Thursday dropping a 59-51 contest against Valley Heights. The Lady Bulldogs earned their first win of the season Friday, defeating Sabetha 33-24. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened the season Thursday with a 55-40 victory against Valley Heights. The Bulldogs defeated Sabetha 57-38 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling finished in 6th place with 74.0 points Saturday at the Rock Creek tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team opened the season Saturday with a 5-1 record in the Riley County duals. The Bulldogs defeated Royal Valley 50-12, Minneapolis 46-24, lost to Clay Center 42-40, defeated Riley County 45-29, Perry Lecompton 42-29, and Smoky Valley 45-24.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team opened the season with a 61-19 victory against Jefferson County North on Friday night. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 70-22 victory against Jefferson County North. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team opened the season Thursday dropping a 36-30 NCKL dual against Wamego. The Lady Mustangs placed 2nd Saturday with 113.0 points in their own tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team dropped a 52-24 NCKL match against Wamego Thursday to open the season. The Mustangs finished 6th on Saturday with 127.5 points in the Wamego tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team opened the season Thursday with a 48-44 victory against Topeka High. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team opened the season Thursday with a 66-61 victory in overtime against Topeka High. … The Lady Raider wrestling team opened the season Thursday with a 36-30 NCKL dual victory against Rock Creek. The Lady Raiders finished in 7th place Saturday with 74.0 points in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team opened the season Thursday with 52-24 NCKL victory against Rock Creek. The Red Raiders hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished 2nd with 235.5 points.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 1 0

Rock Creek 0 0 1 0

Clay Center 0 0 1 0

Marysville 0 0 1 1

Abilene 0 0 0 1

Concordia 0 0 0 1

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Thursday, December 5

Valley Heights 59, Marysville 51

Wamego 48, Topeka 44

Friday, December 6

Beloit 60, Concordia 46

Circle 40, Abilene 25

Clay Center 52, Riley County 36

Marysville 33, Sabetha 24

Rock Creek 61, Jeff County North 19

Tuesday, December 10

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Concordia at Riley County

Wamego at Eudora

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

Friday, December 13

Clay Center at Marysville

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Sabetha

Wamego at Louisburg

Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 14

Chapman at Irish Classic

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 1 0

Rock Creek 0 0 1 0

Marysville 0 0 2 0

Clay Center 0 0 1 0

Abilene 0 0 1 0

Concordia 0 0 1 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Thursday, December 5

Marysville 55, Valley Heights 40

Wamego 66, Topeka 61 OT

Friday, December 6

Concordia 67, Beloit 65, 2 OT

Abilene 79, Circle 56

Clay Center 71, Riley County 48

Marysville 57, Sabetha 38

Rock Creek 70, Jeff County North 22

Tuesday, December 10

Clay Center at Beloit

SE of Saline at Abilene

Concordia at Riley County

Wamego at Eudora

Chapman vs. Sacred Heart – Irish Classic

Friday, December 13

Clay Center at Marysville

Abilene at Augusta

Concordia at Smoky Valley

Rock Creek at Sabetha

Wamego at Louisburg

Chapman vs. Bishop Ward – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 14

Chapman at Irish Classic