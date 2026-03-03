PREP – NCKL Winter Week 14 Recap

The postseason in the state of Kansas high school ranks for the 2025-26 winter season has begun and the North Central Kansas League already has one trophy to add to its collection as the Abilene Cowgirl wrestling team placed third this past weekend in the Class 4A state tournament.

The Marysville basketball teams have begun their postseason action with sub-state play last week and the Lady Bulldogs won their Class 3A sub-state opener to advance to this week while the Bulldog boys saw their season come to an end after a loss in the opening round of its Class 3A sub-state tournament.

The class 4A NCKL basketball teams will see their postseason action begin this week with sub-state action, except the Chapman Fighting Irish boys’ team which did not qualify for the Class 4A sub-state tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 53-30 against Chapman on Tuesday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Chapman 69-61 on Tuesday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished 3rd with 94.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished 4th with 118.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team defeated Abilene 53-30 on Tuesday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 69-61 against Abilene on Tuesday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished 11th with 66.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team finished 21st with 24.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 48-47 against Concordia on Tuesday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 52-50 against Concordia on Tuesday. … The Lady Tiger wresting team finished 32nd with 23.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Tiger boys wrestling team finished 13th with 40.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Clay Center 48-47 on Tuesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 52-50 on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 24th with 30.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 10th with 55.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Oskaloosa 50-29 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 43-41 against Jeferson West in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling finished 37th with 12.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Wamego 50-48 on Tuesday to earn a tie for the 2026 NCKL girls’ regular season championship. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Wamego 74-45 on Tuesday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished 8th with 70.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished 25th with 21.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team lost 50-48 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 74-45 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished 6th with 73.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 73.5 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 12 0 22 0

Concordia 10 2 17 4

Clay Center 6 6 11 9

Wamego 5 7 8 14

Marysville 5 7 7 15

Abilene 4 8 6 15

Chapman 0 12 1 21

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 11 1 19 3

Rock Creek 11 1 18 4

Concordia 8 5 12 9

Chapman 4 8 12 10

Marysville 4 8 8 14

Clay Center 4 8 5 15

Abilene 0 12 3 18