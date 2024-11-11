Prep NCKL Week 11 recap

The 2024 fall high school sports season in the state of Kansas has been reduced to just one sport and in the North Central Kansas League that means the NCKL’s fall season has been reduce to one team : the Wamego Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders are the 2024 NCKL football champions and they kept their 2024 season alive this past Friday night when they defeated McPherson 20-13 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The NCKL had three teams advance to the second round of the 2024 football playoffs, but the Clay Center Tigers and Rock Creek Mustang football teams saw their 2024 season come to an end after second round losses this past weekend.

Clay Center lost 74-0 against Andale Friday night and Rock Creek lost 21-14 against Holcomb Saturday night.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week and in the 2024 fall season:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 2-4 record and in fifth place in the NCKL. … The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 3-9 record and finished 6th in the NCKL.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, -6 record and finished 7th in the NCKL. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 1-39, 0-12 record and finished 7th in the NCKL.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when it was defeated 74-0 against Andale in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Tigers finished the season with a 4-7, 3-3 record and was fourth in the NCKL. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 37-5, 12-0 record and won the NCKL championship.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the NCKL. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 23-17, 8-4 record and finished third in the NCKL.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the NCKL. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 5-7 record and fourth in the NCKL.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Saturday night when it lost 21-14 against Holcomb in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-2, 5-1 record and was second in the NCKL. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 39-5, 10-2 record and finished 2nd in the NCKL.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 20-13 victory against McPherson in the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Raiders will play host to Buhler in the third round of the playoffs this Friday night. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 12-23, 4-8 record and was fifth in the NCKL.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 1 9 1

Rock Creek 5 1 8 2

Marysville 4 2 6 3

Clay Center 3 3 4 7

Abilene 2 4 3 6

Concordia 1 5 1 8

Chapman 0 6 2 7

Friday, November 8

Wamego 20, McPherson 13

Andale 74, Clay Center 0

Saturday, November 9

Holcomb 21, Rock Creek 14

Friday, November 15

Buhler at Wamego