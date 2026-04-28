PREP – NCKL Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 spring North Central Kansas League sport season.

Concordia currently leads the NCKL baseball standings with a 11-2, 6-1 record while Chapman leads the NCKL softball standings with a 12-4, 7-1 record.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 5-1, 18-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowgirls got swept 17-0, 7-5 by Hesston on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept 3-1, 11-2 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowboys swept Hesston 7-6, 10-5 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Concordia 13-0, 12-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish split with Riley County on Friday, losing the 1st game 12-8 and winning the 2nd game 11-8. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 11-1, 25-3 by Concordia on Tuesday. The Irish swept Riley County 11-1, 16-0 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Abilene 5-1, 18-0 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Abilene 3-1, 11-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers got swept 9-1, 14-8 by Hays Thomas More Prep on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 13-0, 12-2 by Chapman on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team swept Chapman 11-1, 25-3 on Tuesday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 6-0, 10-5 by Wamego on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Wamego 7-5, 7-2 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs split with Frankfort on Friday, wining the 1st game 11-5 and losing the 2nd game 7-2.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team split with Newton on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 12-5 and winning the 2nd game 13-9. … The Mustang baseball team split with Junction City on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 6-3 and losing the 2nd game 6-5. The Mustangs went 1-1 on Friday in the McPherson tournament, defeating El Dorado 6-0 and losing 10-0 against McPherson.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Marysville 6-0, 10-5 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders went 1-1 on Friday in the McPherson quadrangular as they defeated El Dorado 7-6 and lost 3-1 against McPherson. … The Red Raider baseball team got swept 7-5, 7-2 by Marysville on Tuesday.