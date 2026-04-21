PREP – NCKL Spring Week 6 Recap

As is normal, in the state of Kansas, Mother Nature is going to have her say in determining when, and if, high school sporting events occur during the high school spring season.

Mother Nature had her say this past week in the North Central Kansas League, but the NCKL spring teams were still able to get some events completed this past week.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 5-2 and winning the 2nd game 10-1. The Cowgirls swept Beloit 12-2, 22-7 on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-3 and losing the 2nd game 20-7. The Cowboys were swept 5-4, 16-6 by Hays-TMP on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team split with Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-1 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Irish were swept 1-0, 2-1 by Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 11-1, 11-1 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Irish were swept 5-4, 16-7 by Southeast of Saline on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Beloit 6-5, 4-2 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Hesston 9-7, 18-11 on Tuesday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept by Rock Creek 10-1, 22-0 by Rock Creek on Monday. The Lady Panthers were swept 15-0, 15-0 by Wamego on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team split with Wamego on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 12-2 and losing the 2nd game 7-4.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Abilene on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 5-2 and losing the 2nd game 10-1. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 9-5, 6-4 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Abilene on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-3 and winning the 2nd game 20-7. The Bulldogs were swept 11-1, 16-9 by Rock Creek on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Concordia 10-1, 22-0 on Friday. The Lady Mustang softball team split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Mustangs swept Marysville 9-5, 6-4 on Friday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Chapman 11-1, 11-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs split with Wamego on Thursday, losing the 1st game 4-1 and winning the 2nd game 7-5. The Mustangs swept Marysville 11-1, 16-9 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Concordia 15-0, 15-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders split with Rock Creek on Thursday, winning the 1st game 4-1 and losing the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Raiders’ games in the Chanute tournament on Saturday were cancelled due to inclement weather.… The Red Raider baseball team split with Concordia on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 12-2 and winning the 2nd game 7-4. The Red Raiders defeated Maryville, Mo. 7-4 on Friday in the Savannah tournament. The Raiders went 2-0 and won the championship on Saturday as they defeated Mid-Buchanan 8-6 and California 12-6.