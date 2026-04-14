PREP – NCKL Spring Week 5 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 North Central Kansas League spring schedule.

Complete, that is, WITH some delays, cancellations and postponements thanks to Mother Nature.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirls were swept 5-3, 6-2 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowgirls were scheduled to host Southeast of Saline in a doubleheader on Friday, but Mother Nature forced that doubleheader to be cancelled. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept 9-1, 12-1 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowboys were scheduled to host Southeast of Saline in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Marysville 7-1, 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish were scheduled to host Beloit on Friday in a doubleheader, but those games were cancelled due to inclement weather. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 16-2. The Irish were scheduled to host Russell in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games have been postponed due to inclement weather.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 9-7, 17-7 by Wamego on Monday. The Lady Tigers were swept 12-4, 7-4 by Buhler on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Wamego on Monday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 8-3. The Tigers split with Rossville on Thursday, losing the 1st game 9-5 and winning the 2nd game 3-1.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 7-6, 7-6 by Sacred Heart on Monday. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Rock Creek in a doubleheader on Friday, but inclement weather postponed those games until Monday. … The Panther baseball team swept Sacred Heart 8-0, 9-0 on Monday. The Panthers defeated Rock Creek 5-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, the 2nd game was postponed due to inclement weather.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 7-1, 5-0 by Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Valley Heights 11-3, 15-5 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Nemaha Central 9-3 on Monday. The Bulldogs split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 16-2. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Valley Heights in a doubleheader on Friday, but inclement weather cancelled those games.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Atchison County 26-0, 24-0 on Monday. The Lady Mustangs swept Abilene 5-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play at doubleheader at Concordia on Friday, but inclement weather postponed those games until Monday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Abilene 9-1, 12-1 on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 5-1 against Concordia in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, the 2nd game was postponed due to inclement weather.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Clay Center 9-7, 17-7 on Monday. … The Red Raider baseball team split with Clay Center on Monday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 8-3. The Raiders were swept 6-0, 12-6 against Junction City on Friday.