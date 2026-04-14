PREP – NCKL Spring Week 5 Recap

By Christian D Orr April 14, 2026

Another week is complete in the 2026 North Central Kansas League spring schedule.

Complete, that is, WITH some delays, cancellations and postponements thanks to Mother Nature.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirls were swept 5-3, 6-2 by Rock Creek on Tuesday.  The Cowgirls were scheduled to host Southeast of Saline in a doubleheader on Friday, but Mother Nature forced that doubleheader to be cancelled. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept 9-1, 12-1 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowboys were scheduled to host Southeast of Saline in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Marysville 7-1, 5-0 on Tuesday.  The Lady Irish were scheduled to host Beloit on Friday in a doubleheader, but those games were cancelled due to inclement weather. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 16-2. The Irish were scheduled to host Russell in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games have been postponed due to inclement weather.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 9-7, 17-7 by Wamego on Monday.  The Lady Tigers were swept 12-4, 7-4 by Buhler on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Wamego on Monday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 8-3. The Tigers split with Rossville on Thursday, losing the 1st game 9-5 and winning the 2nd game 3-1.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 7-6, 7-6 by Sacred Heart on Monday. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Rock Creek in a doubleheader on Friday, but inclement weather postponed those games until Monday. … The Panther baseball team swept Sacred Heart 8-0, 9-0 on Monday. The Panthers defeated Rock Creek 5-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, the 2nd game was postponed due to inclement weather.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 7-1, 5-0 by Chapman on Tuesday.  The Lady Bulldogs swept Valley Heights 11-3, 15-5 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Nemaha Central 9-3 on Monday. The Bulldogs split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 16-2. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Valley Heights in a doubleheader on Friday, but inclement weather cancelled those games.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Atchison County 26-0, 24-0 on Monday. The Lady Mustangs swept Abilene 5-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play at doubleheader at Concordia on Friday, but inclement weather postponed those games until Monday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Abilene 9-1, 12-1 on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 5-1 against Concordia in the opening game of a doubleheader on Friday, the 2nd game was postponed due to inclement weather.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Clay Center 9-7, 17-7 on Monday. … The Red Raider baseball team split with Clay Center on Monday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 8-3. The Raiders were swept 6-0, 12-6 against Junction City on Friday.