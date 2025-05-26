PREP – NCKL Spring Week 10 Recap

The 2025 Spring high school season in the state of Kansas has entered its final week and the North Central Kansas League has six teams and five schools still alive in softball and baseball state tournaments.

Rock Creek High School is the lone NCKL school which has both its softball and baseball teams playing in this week’s Class 4A state tournaments while Abilene and Clay Center have their baseball teams also playing in the Class 4A state tournament. Chapman and Wamego will join Rock Creek in the Class 4A state softball tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team finished the season with a 5-19 record. …. The Cowboy baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday with a 7-3 victory against NCKL rival Concordia in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and a 4-2 victory against Pratt in the championship game. The Cowboys will play Fort Scott on Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated NCKL rival Concordia 5-2 in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and won the championship with a 5-3 victory against Andale. The Lady Irish will play Fort Scott on Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament. … The Fighting Irish baseball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 12-2 against NCKL rival Clay Center in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament. The Irish finished the season with an 11-14 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 14-4 against McPherson in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 7-18 record. … The Tiger baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when it defeated NCKL rival Chapman 12-2 in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and defeated Hoisington 10-2 in the championship game. The Tigers will play Paola in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 5-2 against NCKL rival Chapman in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Panthers finished the season with an 8-13 record. … The Panther baseball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 7-2 against NCKL rival Abilene in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament. The Panthers finished the season with a 15-8 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team kept its season alive on Tuesday with a 13-3 victory against Atchison-Maur Hill Prep in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 5-4 against Riverside in extra innings in the regional semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-12 record. … The Bulldog baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 15-5 against Sabetha in the Class 3A regional championship game. The Bulldogs, who finished the season with a 10-14 record, had played their way into the championship game earlier in the day with a 12-3 victory against Riverside in the opening round.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday by winning a Class 4A regional tournament with a 7-6 victory against El Dorado in the opening round and a 10-6 victory against Tonganoxie in the championship game. The Lady Mustangs will play Eudora in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday. … The Mustang baseball team qTuesdaye Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when it defeated Eudora 10-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and won the championship with a 3-0 victory against Louisburg. The Mustangs will play Mulvane on Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday when they defeated Independence 12-1 in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament and won the championship with 4-3 victory against Baldwin in the championship game. The Lady Raiders will play Clearwater on Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament. … The Red Raider baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 10-1 against Fort Scott in the Class 4A regional championship game. The Red Raiders had played their way into the championship game with a 6-2 victory against Atchison in the regional opener. The Red Raiders finished the season with a 12-8 record.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 10 2 19 4

Chapman 10 2 23 5

Rock Creek 8 4 17 6

Marysville 6 6 12 10

Clay Center 4 6 6 15

Concordia 2 10 8 13

Abilene 2 10 5 19

Tuesday, May 20

Marysville 13, Maur Hill Prep 3

Wamego 12, Independence 4

Wamego 4, Baldwin 3

McPherson 14, Clay Center 4

Chapman 5, Concordia 2

Chapman 5, Andale 3

Wednesday, May 21

Rock Creek 7, El Dorado 6

Rock Creek 10, Tonganoxie 6

Riverside 5, Marysville 4

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 10 2 21 6

Clay Center 9 3 18 6

Abilene 6 6 16 10

Wamego 7 5 12 8

Concordia 5 7 13 8

Chapman 4 8 11 12

Marysville 1 11 10 14

Tuesday, May 20

Abilene 7, Concordia 3

Abilene 4, Pratt 2

Clay Center 12, Chapman 2

Clay Center 10, Hoisington 2

Rock Creek 10, Eudora 0

Rock Creek 3, Louisburg 0

Wednesday, May 21

Marysville 12, Riverside 3

Sabetha 15, Marysville 5

Thursday, May 22

Wamego 6, Atchison 2

Fort Scott 10, Wamego 1