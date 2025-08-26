PREP – NCKL Fall Week 1 Recap

The North Central Kansas League is ready to begin its second high school campaign with seven teams as 2024-25 was the first school year in which Rock Creek was a full NCKL competitor.

The Mustangs shared the NCKL football crown last year but lost the tiebreaker for that share thanks to a 20-0 loss against Wamego in the second week of the season.

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished 2nd in the NCKL standings with a 10-2 record, while Clay Center won the 2024 NCKL volleyball title with a 12-0 league record.

The Wamego Red Raiders captured the 2024 NCKL football title with a 9-2, 5-1 record. The Red Raiders only NCKL loss last season came against Marysville in the third week of the season, but the Bulldogs finished with a 6-3, 4-2 record.

While not all the NCKL teams will see competition in the opening week of the season, Marysville will host NCKL rivals Clay Center and Concordia in a volleyball tournament this Saturday while Chapman and Wamego will compete in the Salina South volleyball tournament while Rock Creek will compete in the Wabaunsee tournament on Saturday.

All seven NCKL football teams will be in competition one week from Friday, when the high school football campaign begins for the entire state of Kansas.

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team will open the season on Thursday, September 4 when they host Smoky Valley, Hays-Thomas More Prep and Rock Creek in a quadrangular. The Cowgirls finished 2024 with a 11-23, 3-9 record. … The Cowboy football team, which finished last season with a 3-6, 2-4 record, will begin the season on Friday, September 5 by hosting Clay Center.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team will begin its season Saturday when they compete in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Irish finished 2024 with a 1-29, 0-12 record. … The Fighting Irish football team, which finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-6 record, will open the season on Friday at Smith Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team will begin this Saturday when they compete in the Marysville tournament. The Lady Tigers are the NCKL defending champions after finishing 2024 with a 37-5, 12-0 record. … The Tiger football team, which finished last season with a 5-5, 5-2 record, will open the season Friday at Abilene.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team will begin this season on Saturday in the Marysville tournament. The Lady Panthers finished last season with a 23-17, 8-4 record. … The Panther football team, which finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record, will begin this season on Friday at Wamego.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will open the season on Saturday when they host a tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the 2024 season with a 13-22, 5-7 record. … The Bulldog football team finished third in the NCKL last year with a 6-3, 4-2 record, and will begin the 2025 season Friday when they play at Nemaha Central.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team will begin this season on Saturday when they compete in the Wabaunsee tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished 2024 with a 39-5, 10-2 record. … The Mustang football team lost a tiebreaker against Wamego to finish 2nd in the NCKL last year after finishing with an 8-2, 5-1 record. The Mustangs will begin this season Friday when they play at Bishop Ward.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team will open on Saturday when they compete in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Raiders finished the 2024 season with a 12-23, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team is the defending NCKL champion after a 9-2, 5-1 record last season, will open on Friday when they host Concordia.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Wamego

Chapman at Smith Center

Rock Creek at Bishop Ward

Nemaha Central at Marysville

Friday, September 12

Abilene at Chapman

Wamego at Rock Creek

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Beloit at Concordia

Marysville at Hiawatha

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0