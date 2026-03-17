PREP – NCKL 2026 Final Winter Recap

The North Central Kansas League had five basketball teams qualify for the 2026 state tournament of its respected classification but only advance to the final day of competition for the 2025-26 competition.

Both of those teams came from the same school, the newest member of the NCKL, Rock Creek.

Rock Creek’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams played all the way to the 2026 Class 4A state championship game and the Lady Mustangs earned the NCKL its lone 2026 basketball state championship.

Marysville’s girls’ basketball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament but lost in the opening round. Chapman’s and Concordia’s girls’ basketball teams qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, but the Lady Irish and Lady Panthers also lost in the opening rounds.

Here is a look at how each NCKL basketball team did this past week or how they finished the season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team finished the season with a 3-19, 0-12 record. … The Cowboy basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 4-8 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 62-53 against Rock Creek on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team finished the season with a 5-16, 4-8 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 11-10, 6-6 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 51-43 against Wellington on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. … The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 18-5, 10-2 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 38-31 against Halstead on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-7 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Chapman 62-53 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 59-43 against Bishop Miege on Thursday in the semifinals. The Lady Mustangs defeated Wellington 66-48 on Saturday to win the state championship. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Eudora 80-67 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Mustangs defeated Hugoton 73-53 on Friday in the semifinals. The Mustangs lost 66-60 against Baldwin on Saturday in the state championship game.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team finished the season with a 20-4, 11-1 record. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-15, 5-7 record.