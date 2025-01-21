PREP – NCAA Winter Week 8 recap

The mid-season tournament time has arrived for Kansas high school basketball and the North Central Activities Association has already seen its first participants, with opposite directions as the Minneapolis boys and girls’ basketball teams opened play in the Hoisington tournament Monday night with the Lady Lions earning an opening round victory, but the Lion boys suffered an opening round defeat.

The rest of the NCAA will see its mid-season tournament experiences begin as this week progresses.

As the NCAA enters mid-season tournament time, the NCAA is currently led by the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans with a 5-2, 3-0 record and are the only NCAA girls’ team still undefeated in NCAA action while the NCAA boys are led by Beloit with a 7-2, 5-0 record and Sacred Heart with a 10-0, 4-0 record.

The NCAA wrestling teams have also been in action this past week and will compete in multiple different tournaments around the state this coming weekend.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Ellsworth 48-47 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 39-34 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 51-33 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 50-38 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 18th place with 50.0 points on Saturday in the Hays tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place with 95.0 points on Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 48-47 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Sacred Heart 54-51 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 51-33 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 63-36 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 20th place with 37.5 points on Saturday in the Hays tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 107.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 39-34 at Beloit, their first NCAA loss of the season, on Friday. The Lady Lions opened play in the Hoisington tournament with a 56-37 victory against Victoria on Monday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 50-38 at Beloit on Friday. The Lions opened play in the Hoisington tournament on Monday but lost 46-33 against Pratt in the opening round. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 6th place with 76.5 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team defeated Riley County 41-14 in a dual on Thursday. The Lions finished 2nd with 147.5 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 45-28 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs defeated Lyons 42-36 on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 56-34 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Buffs lost 53-32 against Lyons on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished in 7th place with 57.5 points on Thursday in the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Buffs won the Superior, Nebraska tournament on Friday with 76.0 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 101.5 points on Friday in the Superior, Nebraska tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Republic County 45-28 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights lost 54-51 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 56-34 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Ellsworth 63-36 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Clay Center 54-46 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 72-63 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 8th place with 54.0 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place with 54.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 5 2

Minneapolis 4 1 7 2

Beloit 3 2 6 3

Ellsworth 3 2 6 3

Sacred Heart 1 3 4 6

Republic Cty 0 6 2 7

Tuesday, January 14

Sacred Heart 45, Republic County 28

Beloit 48, Ellsworth 47

Friday, January 17

Ellsworth 54, Sacred Heart 51

Republic County 42, Lyons 36

SE of Saline 54, Clay Center 46

Beloit 39, Minneapolis 34

Monday, January 20

Minneapolis 56, Victoria 37 – Hoisington tournament

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 5 0 7 2

Sacred Heart 4 0 10 0

Ellsworth 2 3 3 5

Minneapolis 2 3 2 7

SE of Saline 1 2 1 6

Republic Cty 0 6 0 9

Monday, January 13

Sacred Heart 64, SE of Saline 46

Tuesday, January 14

Sacred Heart 56, Republic County 34

Beloit 51, Ellsworth 33

Friday, January 17

Sacred Heart 63, Ellsworth 36

Beloit 50, Minneapolis 38

Lyons 53, Republic County 32

Clay Center 72, SE of Saline 63

Monday, January 20

Pratt 46, Minneapolis 33 – Hoisington tournament