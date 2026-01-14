PREP – NCAA Winter Week 7 Recap

Sacred Heart remains the lone North Central Activities Association basketball team with an undefeated season as the NCAA settles into the middle of the 2025-26 winter athletic season, but the Knight boys do not stand atop the NCAA basketball standings.

Beloit continues to lead the NCAA boys’ standings with a 6-1, 4-0 record while Sacred Heart is 2nd at 10-0, 3-0 and Southeast of Saline is in 7th place with a 2-7, 1-3 record.

Things look similar in the NCA girls’ standings with Beloit in 1st with a 6-1, 4-0 record and Sacred Heart in 2nd with an 8-2, 3-0 record. Southeast of Saline is in 4th place in the girls’ standings with a 6-3, 2-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Smith Center 61-44 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Smith Center 62-42 on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 9th with 59.5 points on Friday in the Norton tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 6th with 78 points on Saturday in the Norton tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 56-54 against Larned on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 59-31 on Thursday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 47-46 in overtime against Larned on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Republic County 53-42 on Thursday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 16th place with 0.0 points on Thursday in the Larned tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team won the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday with 158.0 points.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 51-41 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 56-23 against Larned on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 53-51 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Larned 62-52 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Larned tournament on Friday. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 106 points on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Lyons 51-41 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 47-28 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 53-51 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 52-45 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 6th with 111.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 84.0 points in the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 59-31 against Ellsworth on Thursday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 53-42 against Ellsworth on Thursday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 4-5 in the Tri-County dual tournament on Friday and Saturday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 47-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights defeated Hays-Thomas More Prep 51-38 on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 63-45 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Hays-Thomas More Prep 48-45 in overtime on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 47-45 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 47-28 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 63-45 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 52-45 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 12th with 48.5 points on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 4th with 99.0 points on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 4 0 6 1

Sacred Heart 3 0 10 0

Republic County2 2 6 3

Minneapolis 2 3 2 8

Lyons 1 3 4 5

Ellsworth 1 3 2 5

SE of Saline 1 3 2 7

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 4 0 6 1

Sacred Heart 3 0 8 2

Ellsworth 3 1 5 2

SE of Saline 2 2 6 3

Minneapolis 2 3 6 4

Lyons 0 4 2 7

Republic County0 4 2 7