PREP – NCAA Winter Week 6 Recap

As the North Central Activities Association sports teams settled into the 2026 portion of the 2025-26 winter season there is only one NCAA basketball still protecting an undefeated season, which is the Sacred Heart boys.

But, while the Knights are the only undefeated NCAA team remaining this season, the Knights are not currently atop the NCAA boys’ basketball standings as the Knight have only played two NCAA games thus far this season, while the Beloit Trojans and Lady Trojans are both 4-0 in NCAA action and sit atop both NCAA girls and boys’ standings.

The Trojan boys currently lead the NCAA boys’ standings with a 5-1, 4-0 record while Sacred Heart is in 2nd at 8-0, 2-0. Southeast of Saline is currently sixth in the NCAA boys’ standings with a 1-6, 0-2 record.

Beloit leads the NCAA girls’ standings with a 5-1, 4-0 record while Sacred Heart is in 2nd place with a 6-2, 2-0 record. Southeast of Saline is currently 4th with a 5-2, 1-1 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Lyons 73-31 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 65-59 on Friday. … The Trojan boys and Lady Trojan wrestling teams will return to action on Friday at Norton.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat boys’ and Lady Bearcat basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday at Larned. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team will return to action on Thursday at Larned. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 73-31 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 65-59 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday and finished in 6th place with 95.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday at the Ellsworth tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-32 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 67-27 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will return to action Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Concordia tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 60-24 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 38-34 on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team will return to action on January 16 in the Hoisington tournament. … The Buff boys’ wresting team will return to action on Saturday in the Tri-County tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Republic County 60-32 on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Minneapolis 67-27 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 60-24 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 38-34 against Republic County on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team will return to action on Friday in the Salina South tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 4 0 5 1

Sacred Heart 2 0 8 0

Republic County2 1 6 2

Lyons 1 2 3 4

Minneapolis 1 2 1 7

SE of Saline 0 2 1 6

Ellsworth 0 3 1 4

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 4 0 5 1

Sacred Heart 2 0 6 2

Ellsworth 2 1 4 1

SE of Saline 1 1 5 2

Minneapolis 1 2 5 3

Lyons 0 3 2 5

Republic County0 3 2 6