PREP – NCAA Winter Week 4 Recap

Beloit High School sits atop the boys’ and girls’ basketball standings as the North Central Activities Association heads into the Christmas break, but it is the Sacred Heart Knight boys who are the only undefeated basketball team as the NCAA begins the 2025 Christmas break.

Sacred Heart is the only NCAA boys’ basketball team still protecting an undefeated season, but the Knights are not on top in the NCAA standings as the Knights have only played one NCAA contest this season. Beloit leads the NCAA boys’ standings with a 4-1, 3-0 record and Sacred Heart is in second with a 7-0, 1-0 record. Southeast of Saline is in 6th place in the boys’ standings with a 1-5, 0-1 record.

Beloit sits atop the NCAA girls’ standings with a 4-1, 3-0 record while Ellsworth is 2nd with a 4-1, 2-1 record. Sacred Heart and Republic County are third and fourth without playing any NCAA games yet this season.

Sacred Heart is 4-2, 0-0 while Southeast of Saline sits in sixth place in the NCAA girls’ standings with a 4-2, 0-1 record.

Here is a look at when each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 71-23 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Ellsworth 73-54 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 54-40 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 50-38 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team will return to the mat on January 10 at Norton. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team won the Russell tournament on Saturday with 138.5 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Minneapolis 52-46 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 73-54 against Beloit on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 44-36 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 50-38 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team will return to the mat on January 8 at Larned. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team will return to the mat on January 10 when they host a tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Sedgwick 54-52 on Tuesday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 56-43 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 52-44 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 127.5 points on Saturday in the Chase County tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team won the Chase County tournament on Saturday with 194.0 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 52-46 in overtime against Ellsworth on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 44-36 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 45-38 against Republic County on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 10th with 73.5 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team went 2-3 on Wednesday in the Marion dual tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 71-23 against Beloit on Tuesday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 54-40 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Buffs defeated Minneapolis 45-38 on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team went 3-2 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament. The Lady Buffs finished 3rd with 138.0 points on Thursday in the Fairbury, Nebraska tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team went 3-2 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament. The Buffs went 5-0 on Wednesday in the Marion dual tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Berean Academy 48-29 on Tuesday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 50-47 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Lyons 52-44 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Garden Plaine 37-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 54-49 against Hillsboro on Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 32-30 against Garden Plaine on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Hillsboro 63-48 on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team went 3-2 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament. The Lady Trojans finished 11th with 55.5 points on Friday in the Abilene tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team went 3-2 on Tuesday in the Republic County dual tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 4 1

Sacred Heart 1 0 7 0

Republic County1 1 5 2

Lyons 1 1 3 3

Minneapolis 1 1 1 6

SE of Saline 0 1 1 5

Ellsworth 0 3 1 4

Tuesday, December 16

Beloit 54, Republic County 40

Minneapolis 44, Ellsworth 36

Lyons 56, Sedgwick 43

Sacred Heart 50, Berean Academy 47

Garden Plain 32, SE of Saline 30

Friday, December 19

Beloit 50, Ellsworth 38

Sacred Heart 52, Lyons 44

Republic County 45, Minneapolis 38

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 4 1

Ellsworth 2 1 4 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 4 2

Republic County0 0 2 3

Minneapolis 0 1 4 2

SE of Saline 0 1 4 2

Lyons 0 1 2 3

Tuesday, December 16

Beloit 71, Republic County 23

Ellsworth 52, Minneapolis 46, OT

Lyons 54, Sedgwick 52

Sacred Heart 48, Berean Academy 29

SE of Saline 37, Garden Plaine 25

Friday, December 19

Beloit 73, Ellsworth 54