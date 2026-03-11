PREP – NCAA Winter Week 15 Recap

The final week of the 2025-26 winter season has arrived for the North Central Activities Association and the NCAA has two basketball teams still playing for a state championship this week.

The Sacred Heart Lady Knight basketball team started its state tournament run Tuesday night with a victory against Moundridge, while the Ellsworth Lady Bearcats will play Holcomb Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Larned 61-48 on Wednesday in the semifinals of a Class 3A sub-state. The Lady Trojans lost 49-45 against Ellsworth on Saturday in the championship game. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Phillipsburg 63-31 on Tuesday in the semifinals of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Trojans lost 54-38 against Scott City on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Lakin 48-42 on Wednesday in the semifinals of a Class 3A sub-state. The Lady Bearcats defeated Beloit 49-45 on Saturday in the championship game. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-15, 2-10 record.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 3-19, 0-12 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 3-9 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-8 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-6 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team finished the season with a 5-15, 2-9 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 60-35 against Moundridge in the semifinals of a Class 2A sub-state.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Bennington 49-21 on Tuesday in the semifinals of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Knights qualified for the Class 2A state tournament on Friday with a 59-34 victory against Conway Springs in the championship game. The Lady Knights defeated St. Mary’s Colgan 52-42 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 56-32 on Wednesday in the semifinals of a Class 2A sub-state. The Knights lost 59-52 against Wichita Classical in the championship game on Saturday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Caney Valley 51-43 on Wednesday in the semifinals of a Class 3A sub-state. The Lady Trojans lost 48-31 against Hesston on Saturday in the championship game. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-7 record.