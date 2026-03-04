PREP – NCAA Winter Week 14 Recap

Postseason action is completely underway for the 2025-26 winter season in the North Central Activities Association, and the NCAA has seven teams still alive as action continues.

The NCAA wrestling teams saw their seasons get completed this past weekend with the Class 3-2-1A and Class 4A state tournaments while the NCAA basketball teams are competing in different sub-state tournaments around the area.

Sacred Heart has both its basketball teams still alive in Class 2A sub-state tournaments and Beloit also has both of its boys’ and girls’ basketball teams still alive in Class 3A sub-state tournaments. Joining Sacred Heart and Beloit for the NCAA girls’ teams is Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth while Republic County is the only other NCAA boys’ team that is alive along with Sacred Heart and Beloit.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Cimarron 67-18 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Nickerson 79-37 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 48th with 4.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 19th with 27.0 points on Saturday in the Class 4A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Phillipsburg 49-36 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 40-34 against Hoisington in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished 17th with 37.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 86.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lions basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 68-23 against Lakin in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lions boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 56-48 against Scott City in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 33rd with 23.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 6th with 81.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 59-33 against Haven in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lions boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 54-53 against Neodesha in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 8th with 51.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wresting team finished 18th with 38.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 45-13 against Conway Springs in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. …. The Buff boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 46-37 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 36th with 21.5 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 27th with 21.5 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Herington 62-11 on Thursday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Belle Plaine 78-29 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Kingman 62-30 on Friday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 63-51 against Chaparral in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 18th with 34.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 61.0 points on Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 12 0 22 2

Beloit 10 2 16 4

Minneapolis 5 6 7 15

Republic County4 8 12 10

SE of Saline 5 7 7 15

Lyons 3 9 8 14

Ellsworth 2 10 4 15

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 11 1 21 3

Beloit 10 2 15 5

SE of Saline 8 4 17 5

Ellsworth 7 5 13 6

Minneapolis 3 8 8 13

Republic County2 9 5 15

Lyons 0 12 3 19