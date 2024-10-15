Prep NCAA Week 7 Recap

With two weeks remaining in the 2024 high school football regular season, the Ellsworth Bearcats sit atop the North Central Activities Association standings with a 5-1, 3-0 record with their top contest in claiming the 2024 NCAA crown lying in wait this Friday night when the Bearcats will play host to the Beloit Trojans, who are currently in third place in the NCAA standings with a 4-2, 1-1 record.

The Southeast of Saline Trojans, however, are not willing to sit back and allow the NCAA crown to be handed out without their final say as the Trojans are also undefeated in NCAA action. The Trojans currently sit with an undefeated 6-0 overall record. But the Trojans have only played two NCAA contests, leaving them in 2nd place currently.

The Trojans will play at Ellsworth in the final week of the regular season. The Trojans will play host to Halstead this Friday.

The Beloit Lady Trojans have wrapped at least a share of the NCAA volleyball title as they enter the final week of the regular season with a 28-4, 8-0 record. The Lady Trojans are the only NCAA team still undefeated in NCAA action. They will close out their NCAA action Thursday when they host Republic County.

Minneapolis is currently 2nd in the NCAA with a 21-12, 6-6 record while Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline are tied for fourth and fifth with identical 4-4 NCAA records. The Lady Bearcats are 15-12 overall while the Lady Trojans are 12-19 overall. Republic County sits in fifth place with a 12-18, 1-5 record while Sacred Heart sits in 6th place with a 11-20, 1-9 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday with a 27-13 victory against Minneapolis. The Trojans will look for their fifth win of 2024 Friday when they play at Ellsworth. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth Tuesday, winning 25-16, 25-18 and 25-8, 25-12.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it fell 31-13 against Halstead. The Bearcats will look to rebound this Friday night when they play host to Beloit. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Beloit Tuesday, falling 25-16, 25-18 and 25-8, 25-12.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday when it lost 27-13 against Beloit. The Lions will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Russell. … The Lady Lion volleyball team swept a pair of non-conference matches Thursday, defeating Russell 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 and topping Concordia 25-20, 25-22. The Lady Lions competed in the Hillsboro tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 1-4 record. The Lady Lions defeated Chapman 25-20, 25-13. The Lady Lions lost 25-21, 25-19 against Halstead, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20 against Haven, 25-14, 25-21 against Hillsboro and 25-23, 25-20 against Rock Creek.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped Friday when it lost 27-26 against Remington. The Buffs will look to regroup this Friday when they play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Buff volleyball team split a pair NCAA matches against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs won the opener 27-25, 23-25, 25-16 but dropped the 2nd match 25-16, 25-11.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team earned its first victory of the season Friday with a 31-12 win against Bennington. The Knights will look to make it two wins in a row this Friday when they play at Herington. … The Lady Knight volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday against Republic County. The Lady Knights lost the opener 27-25, 23-25, 24-16 but rebounded and won the nightcap 25-16, 25-11. The Lady Knights got swept in a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday against Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Knights lost 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-23, 25-15.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team earned a 36-8 victory against Hillsboro Friday to remain undefeated this season. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated this Friday when they play host to Halstead. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost a pair of non-conference matches Thursday night as they fell 25-21, 25-17 against Hoisington and 25-21, 25-14 against Hesston. The Lady Trojans split a pair of non-conference matches Monday night as they lost 25-18, 25-9 against Hesston but closed the night with a 25-15, 25-23 victory against Smoky Valley.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 5 1

SE of Saline 2 0 6 0

Beloit 1 1 4 2

Minneapolis 0 3 2 4

Republic Cty 0 1 2 4

Sacred Heart 0 1 1 4

Friday, October 11

Beloit 27, Minneapolis 13

Sacred Heart 31, Bennington 12

Remington 27, Republic County 26

Halstead 31, Ellsworth 13

SE of Saline 36, Hillsboro 8

Friday, October 18

Beloit at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Russell

Valley Heights at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Herington

Halstead at SE of Saline