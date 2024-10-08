Prep NCAA Week 6 recap

The Southeast of Saline Trojan and Ellsworth Bearcat football teams continue to stand atop the North Central Activities Association standings after five weeks of the 2024 season with identical 5-0 records.

The Bearcats remain alone at the top of the standings thanks to three of those five victories being against NCAA opponents while only two of Southeast of Saline’s victories have come against NCAA foes. The two teams are scheduled for a head-to-head showdown in the final week of the regular season.

That will be Southeast’s next and final NCAA contest of the season, Ellsworth will face Beloit in two weeks but the potential for a winner-take all NCAA showdown remains.

Beloit, which is currently 3-2, is the only other NCAA football team with a winning record after five weeks. Minneapolis and Republic County are currently 2-3 while Sacred Heart is still searching for its initial victory this season.

Beloit currently leads the way in the NCAA volleyball standings with a 26-4, 6-0 record while Ellsworth sits in 2nd with an 18-8, 6-2 record. Southeast of Saline (10-12, 4-4) sits in third place, Republic County (11-17, 0-4) is in 5th place while Sacred Heart is in 6th place with a 9-15, 0-8 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday, falling 14-7 against Norton. The Trojans will look to rebound this Friday when they play at Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline Tuesday, winning 25-20, 25-16 and 25-13, 25-16. The Lady Trojans competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Trojans lost 25-23, 14-25, 25-19 against Clay Center but also defeated Clay Center 25-27, 25-21, 25-22. The Lady Trojans also defeated Marysville 25-18, 25-16, Southeast of Saline 25-10, 25-14 and Nemaha Central 22-25, 25-19, 25-18.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team improved to 5-0 this season Friday with a 14-6 victory against Hillsboro. The Bearcats will look for their sixth win of the season Friday when they play at Halstead. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team suffered an NCAA doubleheader sweep Tuesday against Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats lost 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13, 21-25, 25-22. The Lady Bearcats played a single match against Ell-Saline Thursday and won 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team earned its second win of the season Friday when it defeated Halstead 28-22. The Lions will look for their third win of the season Friday when they play host to Beloit. … The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13, 21-25, 25-22. The Lady Lions competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Lions defeated Smith Center 25-18, 16-25, 25-22 and Riley County 25-21, 20-25, 25-21. The Lady Lions lost 25-15, 25-13 against Nemaha Central and 25-21, 26-24 against Concordia.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team scored its second straight victory Friday with a 28-0 win against Herington. The Buffs will look to improve to .500 (3-3) Friday when they play host to Remington. … The Lady Buff volleyball team earned a non-conference doubleheader sweep against Lyons Tuesday, winning 25-9, 25-12 and 32-30, 25-21. The Lady Buffs split a pair of non-conference matches Thursday, falling 20-2, 25-17, 25-19 against Marysville but defeating Smith Center 25-22, 25-21. The :adu Buffs competed in the Rock Hills tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Buffs defeated Lincoln 25-10, 25-13, Thunder Ridge 25-11, 25-13 and Logan 25-16, 25-18. The Lady Buffs lost 25-9, 22-25, 25-10 against Rock Hills and 25-17, 26-28, 25-20 against Tipton/St. John’s Catholic.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered its fourth loss this season Friday when it lost 39-7 against Sedgwick. The Knights will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Bennington. … The Lady Knight volleyball team split a pair of non-conference matches against Lyons Thursday. The Lady Knights lost the opener 25-22, 26-24 but bounced back to win the nightcap 25-16, 25-18.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football remained undefeated Friday with a 66-0 victory against Lyons. The Trojans will look for their sixth win this season Friday when they play at Hillsboro. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team suffered an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Beloit on Tuesday, falling 25-20, 25-16 and 25-13, 25-16.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 5 0

SE of Saline 2 0 5 0

Beloit 0 1 3 2

Minneapolis 0 2 2 3

Republic Cty 0 1 2 3

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 4

Friday, October 4

SE of Saline 66, Lyons 0

Sedgwick 39, Sacred Heat 7

Norton 14, Beloit 7

Ellsworth 14, Hillsboro 6

Minneapolis 28, Halstead 21

Republic County 21, Herington 8

Friday, October 11

Beloit at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Halstead

Remington at Republic County

Bennington at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Hillsboro