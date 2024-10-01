Prep NCAA Week 5 Recap

Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth High School’s football teams currently stand atop the North Central Activities Association 2024 football standings four weeks into the season.

The Bearcats, however, have a ½ game lead over the Trojans as both teams are undefeated, but Ellsworth has already played three NCAA contest, wining all three, while Southeast of Saline has played only two NCAA contests, also winning both.

Beloit is currently in third place in the NCAA football standings with a 3-1 overall record, with that loss being an NCAA contest. Minneapolis and Republic County have just one win each while Sacred Heart is still searching for its initial victory on the gridiron this fall.

On the volleyball courts, Ellsworth and Beloit stand atop the NCAA standings with identical 4-0 NCAA records. The Trojans, from Beloit, have a 20-3 overall record while the Lady Bearcats have a 14-8 overall record.

Southeast of Saline currently is tied for third and fourth in the volleyball standings with Minneapolis, as both currently sit with 4-2 NCAA records. The Lady Trojans from Southeast of Saline are 10-10 overall while the Lady Lions are 14-6. The Sacred Heart Lady Knights are still searching for their initial NCAA volleyball victory of the season and are 9-15 overall.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team earned its third win of the season Friday with a 27-6 victory against Phillipsburg. The Trojans will look for third fourth win this season Friday when they play host to Norton. … The Lady Trojans earned an NCAA doubleheader sweep Tuesday against Sacred Heart. The Lady Trojans won 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12, 25-14. The Lady Trojans defeated Clay Center Thursday in a single match, winning 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team improved to 4-0 this season Friday with a 48-7 victory against Lyons. The Bearcats will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Hillsboro. … The Lady Black Bearcat volleyball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Lyons Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-9 and 19-25, 25-17, 25-12. The Lady Bearcats competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Bearcats defeated Chaparral 25-14, 25-12, lost 25-18, 25-23 against Ellinwood before rebounding with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 victory against Southeast of Saline. The Lady Bearcats lost 25-17, 25-16 against Little River before closing with a 25-16, 25-11 victory against Lyons.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it lost 35-14 against Norton. The Lions will look for their second win of the season Friday when they play host to Halstead. … The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline Tuesday, winning 25-18, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-19, 28-26.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team earned its initial victory of the season Friday with a 18-14 victory against Bennington. The Buffs will look to make it two in a row Friday when they play at Hoisington. … The Lady Buff volleyball team competed in the Wakefield tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-3 record. The Lady Buffs lost 25-14, 25-15 against Bennington, 25-22, 25-12 against Clifton-Clyde and 18-25, 25-14, 25-12 against Blue Valley. The Lady Buffs defeated Peabody-Burns 25-8, 25-16.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team returned to the field Friday after having a week off due to inclement weather, but the Knights suffered their third loss of the season as they lost 32-16 against Valley Heights. The Knights will look for their initial win of the season this Friday when they play at Sedgwick. … The Lady Knight volleyball team suffered an NCAA doubleheader sweep against Beloit Tuesday, falling 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12, 25-14. The Lady Knights competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they lost 25-22, 25-16 against Herington and lost 25-23, 25-19 against Council Grove.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football improved to 4-0 this season Friday with a 40-6 victory against Kingman. The Trojans will look for their 5th win this season Friday when they play host to Lyons. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept by Minneapolis in an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday, falling 25-18, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-19, 28-26. The Lady Trojans competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Trojans lost 25-13, 25-18 against Ellinwood, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 against Ellsworth and 25-12, 25-12 against Little River. The Lady Trojans defeated Sterling 25-15, 25-16 and Kingman 25-11, 25-12.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 4 0

SE of Saline 2 0 4 0

Beloit 0 1 3 1

Minneapolis 0 2 1 3

Republic Cty 0 1 1 3

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 3

Friday, September 27

Beloit 27, Phillipsburg 6

Ellsworth 48, Lyons 7

Norton 35, Minneapolis 14

Valley Heights 32, Sacred Heart 16

SE of Saline 40, Kingman 6

Republic County 18, Bennington 14

Friday, October 4

Norton at Beloit

Hillsboro at Ellsworth

Halstead at Minneapolis

Republic County at Herington

Sacred Heart at Sedgwick

Lyons at Southeast of Saline