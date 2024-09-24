Prep NCAA Week 4 Recap

There are two undefeated teams remaining in the North Central Activities Association and one of those is the Southeast of Saline Trojans.

The Trojans, however, are not in first place in the NCAA even with their 3-0 overall record because the Trojans have only played two NCAA games thus far and the Ellsworth Bearcats, the other undefeated NCAA team, has three NCAA victories.

While Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth are undefeated after three weeks, the Republic County Buffs and Sacred Heart Knights are still searching for their first victories of the season. The Knights were leading Pleasanton 8-0 when weather took over the area and the game was ultimately canceled.

On the volleyball courts, the Beloit Lady Trojans improved to 15-3 this past weekend when they went 5-0 at the Republic County tournament to capture the championship and the Minneapolis Lady Lions competed in the Russell tournament where they finished with a 3-2 record with both losses coming against Hoisington, both in pool play and the championship match to finish in 2nd place.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team suffered a 32-6 loss against Southeast of Saline Friday and Saturday in a battle of Trojans that was started Friday night but delayed due to weather and finished Saturday. The Trojans will play at Phillipsburg Friday. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Minneapolis Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14, 25-9. The Lady Trojans went 5-0 Saturday in the Republic County tournament as they defeated Republic County 25-5, 25-11, Riverside 25-5, 25-9, Smith Center 25-11, 25-10, Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-15 and Hanover 25-15, 25-16.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team earned a 26-21 victory against Minneapolis Friday. The Bearcats will play at Lyons Friday night. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats won 25-20, 25-19 and 25-17, 25-22. The Lady Bearcats suffered a 3-0 defeat against Little River in a single match Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered a 26-21 loss against Ellsworth Friday night. The Lions will be in action this Friday night at Norton. … The Lady Lion volleyball team played host to Beloit Tuesday in an NCAA doubleheader but got swept in both matches. The Lady Lions lost 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14, 25-9. The Lady Lions finished 3-2 in the Russell tournament Saturday as they defeated Goodland 25-16, 25-16, lost to Hoisington 25-10, 25-23 and defeated Russell 25-19, 25-22 in pool play. The Lady Lions defeated Norton 25-18, 25-10 in the semifinals before losing 26-24, 25-19 against Hoisington in the championship match.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its third loss in as many games this past Friday night when it lost 21-20 against Lyons. The Buffs will look for their first victory this Friday night when they play host to Bennington. … The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader Tuesday against Southeast of Saline. The Lady Buffs lost 25-17, 26-24 and 25-17, 25-18. The Lady Buffs hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Buffs lost 25-5, 25-11 against Beloit, but rebounded to knock off Smith Center 25-17, 25-20 and Clifton-Clyde 37-35, 26-24 and also defeated Riverside 25-17, 25-14. The Lady Buffs also lost 25-13, 25-14 against Hanover.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team had its contest against Pleasanton Friday night canceled due to inclement weather. The Knights will return to the field this Friday when they play at Valley Heights. … The Lady Knight volleyball team got swept by Ellsworth Tuesday in an NCAA doubleheader. The Lady Knights lost 25-20, 25-19 and 25-17, 25-22. The Lady Knights swept Saline County rival, Ell-Saline, Thursday night 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21, 21-25, 25-22.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team earned a 32-6 victory against Beloit Saturday in a game that started Friday, but the finish was delayed to Saturday due to inclement weather. The Trojans will play at Kingman Friday. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County Tuesday, winning 25-17, 26-24 and 25-17, 25-18. The Lady Trojans split a pair of matches with Concordia Thursday. The Lady Trojans won the opener 25-21, 25-18 but lost the second match 21-25, 25-18, 25-21.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 3 0

SE of Saline 2 0 3 0

Beloit 0 1 2 1

Minneapolis 0 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 2

Republic Cty 0 1 0 3

Friday, September 20

SE of Saline 32, Beloit 6

Ellsworth 26, Minneapolis 21

Lyons 21, Republic County 20

Friday, September 27

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Ellsworth at Lyons

Minneapolis at Norton

Bennington at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Valley Heights

SE of Saline at Kingman