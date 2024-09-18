Prep NCAA Week 3 Recap

After two weeks of high school football in 2024 across the state of Kansas, the North Central Activities Association has three teams protecting undefeated seasons and two still searching for their first victory.

Saline County has one of each as the Southeast of Saline Trojans are sitting at 2-0 after two weeks while the Sacred Heart Knight football team is still searching for its first victory.

Sitting atop of the NCAA standings after two weeks is the Ellsworth Bearcats who is the only NCAA team to taste an NCAA victory in its first two outings of the season as the Bearcats defeated Republic County 45-0 Friday night while Southeast of Saline stepped outside of NCAA play this past week with a 22-20 victory against Clay Center.

The Beloit Trojans, who defeated Concordia 28-0 Friday, are the other undefeated NCAA team, but the Trojans have played non-NCAA contests in the first two weeks of the season. Sacred Heart at Republic County are the two NCAA teams still winless this season.

On the volleyball court, the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans hosted their annual tournament this past weekend which was won by fellow-NCAA rival Beloit with a 5-0 record. The Lady Trojans finished with a 2-3 record. The Sacred Heart Lady Knights finished 2-3 in the Ellsworth tournament, where the host Lady Bearcats finished with a 4-1 record, falling only against Nickerson.

The Republic County Lady Buff volleyball team tasted their initial win of the season Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament while the Lady Lions from Minneapolis posted a 4-1 record in the Sylvan tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team improved to 2-0 this season with a 28-20 victory against Concordia. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated when they play at Southeast of Saline Friday night in a battle of the Trojans and a battle of undefeated teams. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled north of the state border last Thursday and split a pair of matches. The Lady Trojans defeated Kansas’ Phillipsburg 25-14, 25-13 but lost to Nebraska’s Minden High School 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Trojans won the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Abilene 25-14, 25-19, Smoky Valley 25-8, 26-24, Salina South 25-15, 25-16, Southeast of Saline 25-15, 25-14 and Hillsboro 25-15, 25-17.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team earned its 2nd win of the season Friday with a 45-14 victory against NCAA rival Republic County to remain undefeated in the NCAA and overall. The Bearcats will play host to Minneapolis this Friday night in another NCAA showdown. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team hosted their annual Bearcat Invitational Saturday where they finished with a 4-1 record, falling only 25-21, 25-21 against Nickerson. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 25-14, 25-12, Central Plains 25-15, 25-21, Ellinwood 25-22, 25-11 and Sacred Heart 25-12, 25-11.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team picked up its first win of the season Friday with a 26-7 victory against Lyons. The Lions will look to continue the winning ways Friday when they play at Ellsworth. …

Volleyball – The Lady Lions volleyball team scored an NCAA sweep Tuesday when they defeated Sacred Heart 25-9, 22-25, 25-23 and 25-6, 25-23. The Lady Lions competed in the Sylvan tournament Saturday, where they finished with a 4-1 record, falling only 33-31, 25-13 against Bennington. The Lady Lions defeated Cunningham 25-10, 29-27, Logan 25-12, 25-4 and defeated Sylvan twice, 25-12, 25-4 and 25-10, 25-12.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its 2nd straight loss, falling to 0-2 to open the season, Friday as they lost 45-14 against NCAA rival Ellsworth. The Buffs will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Lyons. … The Lady Buff volleyball team suffered its third and fourth losses of the season Thursday night when they lost 25-22, 25-20 against Bennington and fell 25-19, 25-12 against Herington. The Lady Buffs finished with a 1-3 record Saturday at the Ellsworth tournament where they earned their first win of the season as they defeated Central Plains 25-19, 25-23. The Lady Buffs lost 25-13, 25-12 against Ellsworth, 25-20, 25-17 against Sacred Heart and 25-9, 25-9 against Ellinwood.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team lost 34-6 against Plainville Friday night to fall to 0-2 on the season. The Knights will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Pleasanton. … The Lady Knight volleyball team suffered an NCAA sweep Tuesday night when they got swept by Minneapolis, falling 25-9, 22-24, 25-23 and 25-6, 25-23. The Lady Knights finished with a 2-3 record Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Republic County 25-20, 25-17 and topped Central Plains 20-25, 25-19, 29-27. The Lady Knights lost 25-13, 25-6 against Ellinwood, 25-12, 25-11 against Ellsworth and 25-22, 25-14 against Nickerson.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team scored their second victory in as many games Friday when they defeated Clay Center 22-20. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated this Friday when they play host to Beloit in an undefeated battle between NCAA rivals. …. The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted their annual invitational tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Concordia 26-24, 27-25 and topped Circle 25-17, 27-25. The Lady Trojans lost 25-15, 25-14 against Beloit, 25-18, 25-18 against Hillsboro and 25-15, 25-20 against Salina South.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 2 0 2 0

SE of Saline 1 0 2 0

Beloit 0 0 2 0

Minneapolis 0 1 1 1

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 2

Republic Cty 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 13

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 14

Minneapolis 26, Lyons 7

Plainville 34, Sacred Heart 6

SE of Saline 22, Clay Center 20

Beloit 28, Concordia 0

Friday, September 20

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Republic County at Lyons

Pleasanton at Sacred Heart