Prep NCAA Week 15 recap

The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team wrapped up the 2024 North Central Activities association fall season Saturday by winning the Class 2A state football championship.

The Trojans, who also won the 2024 NCAA title, defeated Nemaha Central 36-28 Saturday in the state championship game to finish off an undefeated 13-0 season.

The Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team won the 2024 NCAA volleyball title with an unblemished 10-0 NCAA record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team finished the 2024 season with a 9-3 record after being eliminated by NCAA rival Southeast of Saline in the Class 2A state semifinals. The Trojans finished third in the NCAA with a 2-1 NCAA record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2024 season as the NCAA champions and finished with a 38-6, 10-0 record after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-4, 3-2 record and finished second in the NCAA. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 21-18, 4-6 record and finished fourth in the NCAA.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 0-3 record and was 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 24-14, 8-2 record and was second in the NCAA this past season.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record and 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 12-25, 1-9 record and tie for 5th in the NCAA.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-5, 1-1 record and fifth in the NCAA. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 1-9 record and tied for 5th in the NCAA.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team won the Class 2A state championship Saturday with a 36-28 victory against Nemaha Central. The victory put a stamp on a 13-0, undefeated season for the Trojans. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 16-20, 6-4 record and third in the NCAA.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 13 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 9 3

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 5

Republic Cty 0 2 2 7

Minneapolis 0 3 3 6

Saturday, November 30

SE of Saline 36, Nemaha Central 28