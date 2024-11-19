Prep NCAA Week 13 recap

The North Central Activities Association entered the 12th week of the 2024 fall KSHSAA sports season with two teams still alive, the Southeast of Saline Trojan and Beloit Trojan football teams.

The NCAA enters the 13th week of the 2024 fall KSHSAA sports season with the same two teams, the Beloit and Southeast of Saline Trojan football teams, still alive.

The NCAA is guaranteed to enter the 14th week of the 2024 fall KSHSAA sports season with one team, a Trojan football team.

Whether those Trojans are the Southeast of Saline Trojans or the Beloit Trojans will be determined Friday night in the Class 2A semifinal playoff round at Southeast of Saline’s football stadium.

The two Trojan football teams have already met once this season, at the same Southeast of Saline High School football stadium. It was the Southeast of Saline Trojans that won the regular season showdown 32-6 in the third week of the regular season, en route to SE of Saline’s undefeated regular season.

The Beloit Trojans were able to rebound from that loss and have won 7 of their last 8 games to set up the playoff rematch.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week and in the fall season:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team kept its 2024 season alive Friday night with a 19-0 victory at Garden Plain in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans will advance to the semifinals this Friday night where they will play at NCAA rival Southeast of Saline, who they lost 32-6 against in the third week of the regular season. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2024 season as the NCAA champions and finished with a 38-6, 10-0 record after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-4, 3-2 record and finished second in the NCAA. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 21-18, 4-6 record and finished fourth in the NCAA.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 0-3 record and was 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 24-14, 8-2 record and was second in the NCAA this past season.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record and 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 12-25, 1-9 record and tie for 5th in the NCAA.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-5, 1-1 record and fifth in the NCAA. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 1-9 record and tied for 5th in the NCAA.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept its undefeated season alive with a 30-8 victory against Hoisington in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans advance to Friday night’s Class 2A semifinals where they will face NCAA rival Beloit, who they defeated 32-6 in the third round of the regular season. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 16-20, 6-4 record and third in the NCAA.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 11 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 9 2

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 5

Republic Cty 0 2 2 7

Minneapolis 0 3 3 6

Friday, November 15

SE of Saline 30, Hoisington 8

Beloit 19, Garden Plain 0

Friday, November 22

Beloit at SE of Saline