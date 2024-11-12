Prep NCAA Week 11 recap

The Southeast of Saline Trojans are one of two remaining teams alive in the North Central Activities Association’s 2024 fall season.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team is joined by the Beloit Trojan football team as the lone NCAA teams still alive.

Both Trojan teams will have third round Class 2A playoff games this Friday night. The Southeast of Saline Trojans will have a home playoff game while the Beloit Trojans will be forced to take their season on the road Friday night.

The Southeast of Saline Trojans will play host Hoisington Friday night while Beloit will play at Garden Plain.

The Beloit Lady Trojans won the 2024 NCAA volleyball title and is the only NCAA team to qualify for its respective state tournaments.

The Lady Trojans qualified for the Class 2A state tournament, but were unable to advance from pool play, where they went 1-2 and finished with a 38-6 overall record.

The Lady Trojans won the NCAA crown with an undefeated 10-0 record while Minneapolis was second at 8-2, Southeast of Saline 3rd with a 6-4 NCAA record. Republic County and Sacred Heart tied for 5th and 6th in the NCAA with identical 1-9 NCAA records and their only NCAA wins came against each other.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team kept its 2024 season alive with a 28-0 victory against Halstead Friday night and will play at Garden Plain Friday night in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2024 season as the NCAA champions and finished with a 38-6, 10-0 record after qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-4, 3-2 record and finished second in the NCAA. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 21-18, 4-6 record and finished fourth in the NCAA.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 0-3 record and was 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 24-14, 8-2 record and was second in the NCAA this past season.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-2 record and 6th in the NCAA. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with a 12-25, 1-9 record and tie for 5th in the NCAA.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-5, 1-1 record and fifth in the NCAA. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 1-9 record and tied for 5th in the NCAA.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept its 2024 season alive this past Friday night with a 34-7 victory against Norton in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans will host Hoisington this Friday in the 3rd round of the playoffs. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 16-20, 6-4 record and third in the NCAA.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 10 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 8 2

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 5

Republic Cty 0 2 2 7

Minneapolis 0 3 3 6

Friday, November 8

SE of Saline 34, Norton 7

Beloit 28, Halstead 0

Friday, November 15

Hoisington at SE of Saline

Beloit at Garden Plain