PREP – NCAA Spring Week 6 Recap

Another week is completed in the North Central Activities Association’s 2026 spring season.

Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart currently stand atop the NCAA baseball standings as the Trojans have an 8-1, 4-0 record while the Knights are in 2nd place with a 9-5, 9-3 record. Beloit is currently in 3rd place with an 11-3, 4-2 followed by Lyons (8-4, 4-2), Ellsworth (4-10, 3-3), Minneapolis (2-10, 2-8) and Republic County (1-15, 0-8).

Southeast of Saline also leads the NCAA softball standings with a 7-1, 4-0 record while Minneapolis is currently in 2nd place with a 9-3, 8-2 record followed by Beloit (5-5, 3-1), Sacred Heart (8-4, 6-4), Republic County (3-11, 2-6), Ellsworth (7-7,, 1-5) and Lyons (0-10, 0-6).

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 6-5, 4-2 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans were swept 5-4, 22-7 by Abilene on Friday. … The Trojan baseball team swept Ellinwood 13-1, 18-8 on Monday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 8-6, 19-6 by Minneapolis on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team swept Minneapolis 5-4, 10-7 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 15-0, 18-3 by Republic County on Friday. … The Lions baseball team got swept 7-0, 10-0 by Pratt on Tuesday. The Lions swept Republic County 13-1, 26-1 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Ellsworth 8-6, 19-6 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 5-4, 10-7 by Ellsworth on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team got swept 20-1, 17-2 by Bennington on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs swept Lyons 15-0, 18-3 on Friday. The Lady Buffs were swept 10-0, 11-5 by Sacred Heart on Monday. … The Buff baseball team got swept 16-5, 15-9 by Bennington on Tuesday. The Buffs got swept 13-1, 26-1 by Lyons on Friday. The Buffs were swept 16-0, 16-0 by Sacred Heart on Monday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team got swept 15-0, 15-0 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Knights swept Republic County 10-0, 11-5 on Monday. … The Knight baseball team got swept 13-2, 7-5 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Knights swept Republic County 16-0, 16-0 on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Sacred Heart 15-0, 15-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Chapman 1-0, 2-1 on Friday. … Baseball – The Trojan baseball team swept Sacred Heart 13-2, 7-5 on Tuesday. The Trojans swept Chapman 5-4, 16-7 on Friday.