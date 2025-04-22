PREP – NCAA Spring Week 5 Recap

Spring Break is now in the rearview mirror for the North Central Activities Association’s 2025 spring season as the teams prepare themselves for the home stretch and look for strength as postseason play looms in May.

As the NCAA settles into the 2025 spring campaign, the Minneapolis Lady Lion softball team is the lone NCAA baseball or softball team still protecting an undefeated record as the Lady Lions lead the NCAA softball standings with an 8-0, 8-0 record.

The Southeast of Saline baseball and softball teams are both around the top of the NCAA standings as the Lady Trojan softball team is in 2nd place with an 8-2, 4-0 record while the Trojan baseball team is atop the NCAA standings with a 7-5, 3-1 record.

The Sacred Heart Knight baseball team sits in 2nd place in the NCAA baseball standings with a 7-4, 7-2 record while the Lady Knight softball team is in 6th place with a 1-9, 1-7 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team got swept 9-4 and 9-7 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 12-11 against Mill Valley on Friday. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Ellinwood on Monday, losing the first game 3-2 but winning the second game 5-3.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team had the week off for Spring Break and is scheduled to return to the field today (Tuesday) against Sacred Heart. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept by Little River 15-0 and 17-3 on Thursday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 14-8 and 13-8 by Republic County on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Pratt 12-0 and 15-1 on Tuesday. The Lions swept an NCAA doubleheader from Republic County on Thursday, winning 16-1 and 11-0.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis teams had the week off for Spring Break. The Lady Lion softball team and Lion baseball team are both scheduled to return to action today (Tuesday) at Russell.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Thursday, winning 14-8 and 13-8. The Lady Buffs swept Sacred Heart 19-18 and 24-14 on Monday. … The Buff baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart 15-0 and 13-3 on Monday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team got swept 19-18 and 24-14 by Republic County on Monday. … The Knight baseball team swept Republic County 15-0 and 13-3 on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Thursday, losing the first game 4-3, but winning the second game 9-7. … The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Thursday, winning the first game 12-10 but losing the second game 11-10.

2025 NCAA Softball Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 8 0 8 0

SE of Saline 4 0 8 2

Republic Cty 4 4 6 10

Beloit 2 2 6 5

Lyons 1 3 2 5

Sacred Heart 1 7 1 9

Ellsworth 0 4 5 5

Tuesday, April 15

Clay Center 9, Beloit 4

Clay Center 9, Beloit 7

Thursday, April 17

Chapman 4, SE of Saline 3

SE of Saline 9, Chapman 7

Republic County 14, Lyons 8

Republic County 13, Lyons 8

Friday, April 18

Mill Valley 12, Beloit 11

Monday, April 21

Republic County 19, Sacred Heart 18

Republic County 24, Sacred Heart 14

2025 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 1 7 5

Sacred Heart 7 2 7 4

Beloit 2 1 7 6

Minneapolis 4 4 4 4

Lyons 3 1 6 4

Ellsworth 0 2 0 9

Republic Cty 0 8 0 14

Tuesday, April 15

Pratt 12, Lyons 0

Pratt 15, Lyons 1

Thursday, April 17

SE of Saline 12, Chapman 10

Chapman 11, SE of Saline 10

Lyons 16, Republic County 1

Lyons 11, Republic County 0

Little River 15, Ellsworth 0

Little River 17, Ellsworth 3

Monday, April 21

Sacred Heart 15, Republic County 0

Sacred Heart 13, Republic County 3

Ellinwood 3, Beloit 2

Beloit 5, Ellinwood 3