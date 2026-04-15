PREP – NCAA Spring Week 5 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Spring sports season in the North Central Athletics Association.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Minneapolis 11-6, 4-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Sylvan 10-0, 6-5 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans’ scheduled doubleheader against Chapman on Friday was cancelled due to inclement weather. … The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis 15-5, 10-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans swept Sylvan 11-1, 9-0 on Thursday. The Trojans swept Plainville 17-0, 25-1 on Monday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Russell 17-5, 11-10 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats swept Nickerson 15-2, 10-7 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats split with Ellinwood on Monday, losing the 1st game 12-7 and winning the 2nd game 13-0. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept 12-4, 11-4 by Russell on Tuesday. The Bearcats got swept 1-0, 17-14 by Nickerson on Friday. The Bearcat baseball team split with Ellinwood on Monday, losing the 1st game 21-12, and winning the 2nd game 9-5.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 20-1, 15-0 by Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 12-5, 14-4 by Sacred Heart on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 11-6, 4-3 by Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Lions swept Republic County 14-0, 15-0 on Friday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 15-5, 10-0 by Beloit on Tuesday. The Lions swept Republic County 6-3, 18-0 on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team got swept 16-0, 15-3 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs were swept 14-0, 15-0 by Minneapolis on Friday. … The Buff baseball team got swept 17-0, 23-2 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Buffs were swept 6-3, 18-0 by Minneapolis on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team swept Lyons 20-1, 15-0 on Friday. … The Knight baseball team swept Lyons 12-5, 14-4 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County 16-0, 15-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans scheduled doubleheader at Abilene on Friday was canceled due to inclement weather. … The Trojan baseball team swept Republic County 17-0, 23-2 on Tuesday. The Trojan scheduled doubleheader at Abilene on Friday was canceled due to inclement weather.