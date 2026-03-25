PREP – NCAA Spring Week 1 Recap

With the completion of the 2025-26 winter season, athletes in the North Central Activities Association will return to action this week with spring competitions.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team is scheduled to begin the season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday, March 31 against Concordia. … The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday against Sacred Heart.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday at Sacred Heart. … The Bearcat baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday at Sacred Heart.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday at Nickerson. … The Lions baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday at Nickerson.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday at Marysville. … The Lion baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday at Marysville.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team was scheduled to begin the season on Monday against Blue Valley. … The Buff baseball team was scheduled to begin the season on Monday against Blue Valley.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday against Ellsworth. … The Knight baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday at Beloit.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, April 2 against Clay Center. … The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday at Kingman.