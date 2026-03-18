PREP – NCAA Final Winter 2026 Recap

The Sacred Heart High School basketball teams were the highlight for the North Central Activities Association’s 2025-26 winter athletic season as both Knight boys’ and girls’ basketball teams advanced to a Class 2A sub-state championship game and the Lady Knights were one of two NCAA teams to qualify for a state tournament and the Lady Knights were the only NCAA basketball team win a state championship in 2026.

The Knight boys lost their sub-state championship game, but the Lady Knights won theirs and went all the way to win the Class 2A state championship.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcats were the only other NCAA team to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament, but the Lady Bearcats saw their season come to an end after a loss in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCAA basketball team did this past season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with a 16-6, 10-2 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 17-5, 10-2 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 45-32 against Holcomb on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Bearcat boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-15, 2-10 record.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 3-19, 0-12 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-14, 3-9 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with an 8-13, 3-8 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-6 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team finished the season with a 5-15, 2-9 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 12-11, 4-8 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Moundridge 69-56 on Thursday in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals. The Lady Knights defeated Ellinwood 43-34 on Saturday to win the state championship. … The Knight boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 23-3, 12-0 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with an 18-6, 8-4 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-15, 5-7 record.