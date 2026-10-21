PREP – NCAA Fall Week 9 Recap

There were no intra-NCAA football games on Friday, therefore the Southeast of Saline Trojans maintain their lead atop the 2026 North Central Activities Association football standings, despite the Trojans being one of five NCAA football teams that lost on Friday.

The Trojans maintain their NCAA lead with a 4-3, 3-0 record after losing 21-20 against Riley County.

Beloit improved to 6-1, 2-1 on the season with a 52-7 victory against Russell. Lyons improved to 5-2, 2-1 with a 49-6 victory against Nickerson while Republic County was the only other NCAA team to taste victory on Friday as the Buffs improved to 2-5, 1-2 with a 28-12 victory against Doniphan West.

Sacred Heart lost 38-8 against Plainville, Ellsworth lost 48-30 against Norton, and Minneapolis lost 21-6 against Marysville.

The NCAA had one volleyball team win a regional championship on Monday. which was 2026 NCAA regular season champion Beloit.

Beloit won the 2026 NCAA regular season title with a 36-3, 12-0 record, while Southeast of Saline finished in 2nd place with a 21-16, 9-3 record and Ellsworth was 3rd with a 22-13, 7-5 record. Sacred Heart finished in 4th place with a 19-16, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Lyons 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans won a Class 3A regional tournament on Monday by going 3-0. The Lady Trojans defeated Nickerson 2-0, Colby 2-0 and Syracuse 2-0. … The Trojan football team defeated Russell 52-7 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-1 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats went 1-2 in Class 3A regional on Monday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Larned 2-1. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Norton and 2-0 against Hoisington. … The Bearcat football team lost 48-30 against Norton on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Lions got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Hutchinson Trinity and 2-0 against Larned. The Lady Lions went 0-3 in Class 3A regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Lakin, 2-0 against Goodland, and 2-0 against Southwestern Heights. … The Lions football team defeated Nickerson 49-6 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept Republic County 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions went 1-2 in Class 3A regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Lions defeated Kingman 2-1. The Lady Lions lost 2-1 against Garden Plain and 2-0 against Halstead. … The Lion football team lost 21-6 against Marysville on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs went 2-1 in Class 2A regional on Monday. The Lady Buffs defeated Sacred Heart 2-1, and Clifton-Clyde 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Oakley. … The Buff football team defeated Doniphan West 28-12 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team defeated Centre 3-0 in a single match on Tuesday. The Lady Knights went 1-2 in Class 2A regional on Monday. The Lady Knights defeated Clifton-Clyde 2-0. The Lady Knights lost 2-1 against Republic County and 2-0 against Oakley. … The Knight football team lost 38-8 against Plainville on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Ellsworth 2-0, 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans went 2-1 in Class 3A regional tournament on Monday. The Lady Trojans defeated Wichita Trinity 2-0, and Wichita Collegiate 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Hesston. … The Trojan football team lost 21-20 against Riley County on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 4 3 3 0

Lyons 5 2 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 3 2 1

Beloit 6 1 2 1

Republic County2 5 1 2

Ellsworth 1 6 1 3

Minneapolis 1 6 0 3

Friday, October 16

Plainville 38, Sacred Heart 8

Riley County 21, SE of Saline 20

Beloit 52, Russell 7

Norton 48, Ellsworth 30

Marysville 21, Minneapolis 6

Lyons 49, Nickerson 6

Republic County 28, Doniphan West 12

Friday, October 23

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

Norton at Beloit

Phillipsburg at Ellsworth

Lyons at Pratt

Smith Center at Republic County

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 36 3 12 0

SE of Saline 21 16 9 3

Ellsworth 22 13 7 5

Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6

Minneapolis 19 19 6 6

Rep. County 11 24 2 10

Lyons 2 32 0 12