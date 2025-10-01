PREP – NCAA Fall Week 7 Recap

After four weeks of the 2025 fall athletic season, Ellsworth High School leads the way in the North Central Activities Association’s football and volleyball standings.

The Bearcat football team is the only NCAA team with four NCAA victories against 0 losses. The Southeast of Saline Trojans are also undefeated this season, but only two of Southeast of Saline’s victories have come against NCAA opponents.

Sacred Heart is currently in sixth place in the NCAA football standings with a 1-3, 0-1 record.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcats continue to lead the NCAA volleyball standings, with a 20-5, 6-0 record while Beloit is also undefeated in NCAA volleyball action as the Lady Trojans are in 2nd place with a 17-4, 3-0 record.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans are currently in 4th place with an 8-14, 4-4 record while Sacred Heart is in sixth place with a 10-13, 1-6 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost a non-league match at Clay Center on Thursday, losing 2-1. … The Trojan football team lost 40-28 against Phillipsburg on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Bearcats finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Southeast of Saline 2-0, South Haven 2-0 and Lyons 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-1 against Little River. … The Bearcat football team improved to 4-0 this season on Friday with a 50-3 victory against Lyons.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday by Ellsworth, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Lions went 2-3 in the tournament it hosted on Saturday. The Lady Lions defeated Chaparral 2-0 and Sterling 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Little River, 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-0 against Ellsworth. … The Lions football team lost 50-3 against Ellsworth on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning the opener 2-1 and finishing the sweep with a 2-0 victory. … The Lion football team won 28-7 against Norton on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finish 3-3 on Saturday in the Wakefield tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Peabody-Burns 2-0, Pike Valley 2-0 and Wakefield 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Bennington, 2-0 against Clifton-Clyde and 2-1 against Blue Valley. … The Buff football team defeated Bennington 50-0 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Herington tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Canton-Galva twice in the tournament, once 2-1 and the 2nd time 2-0. The Lady Knights also defeated Herington 2-1. The Lady Knights lost twice to Wichita Homeschool, both matches falling 2-0. … The Knight football team lost 16-14 against Valley Heights on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Chaparral 2-0 and South Haven 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Ellsworth, 2-0 against Little River and 2-0 against Sterling. … The Trojan football team improved to 4-0 on Friday with a 58-6 victory against Kingman.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 4 0 4 0

SE of Saline 4 0 2 0

Beloit 1 3 1 1

Rep. County 3 1 1 1

Minneapolis 2 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 1 3 0 1

Lyons 0 4 0 4

Friday, September 26

Valley Heights 16, Sacred Heart 14

SE of Saline 58, Kingman 6

Ellsworth 50, Lyons 3

Minneapolis 28, Norton 7

Republic County 50, Bennington 0

Phillipsburg 40, Beloit 28

Friday, October 3

SE of Saline at Lyons

Sedgwick at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Minneapolis at Halstead

Republic County OPEN

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 20 5 6 0

Beloit 17 4 3 0

Minneapolis 8 7 6 2

SE of Saline 8 14 4 4

Rep. County 5 15 1 3

Sacred Heart 10 13 1 6

Lyons 3 18 0 6