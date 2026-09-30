PREP – NCAA Fall Week 6 Recap

The 2026 North Central Activities Association football standings remained the same after the 4th week of the football season with Southeast of Saline in 1st place, followed by Lyons and Sacred Heart.

The major difference, however, is the Southeast of Saline Trojans are still in 1st place with a 3-1, 3-0 record, that 3-1 record includes the first loss of the season for the Trojans, who lost 28-14 against Marysville.

Sacred heart improved to 3-1, 2-1 Friday with a 40-14 victory against Republic County in the only intra-NCAA contest in week 4.

Beloit defeated Smith Center 30-12 and Lyons defeated Ellinwood 15-6 for the only other NCAA football victories in week 4. Ellsworth lost 15-12 against Russell and Minneapolis lost 69-6 against Council Grove.

Beloit has moved into the top spot in the NCAA volleyball standings with a 20-2, 4-0 record while Southeast of Saline is in 2nd with a 15-7, 7-1 record. Ellsworth is in third place with an 18-7, 5-1 record, Minneapolis is in 4th with a 12-8, 5-3 record while Sacred Heart is in 5th place with an 11-14, 2-6 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost a single match against Clay Center 3-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Beloit 30-12 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats went 3-2 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Chaparral 2-0, Lyons 2-0, and Southeast of Saline 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-1 against Little River. … The Bearcat football team lost 15-12 against Russell on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Ellsworth on Tuesday in an NCAA doubleheader. The Lady Lions went 0-5 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against South Central, 2-0 against Ellinwood, 2-0 against Ellsworth, 2-0 against Southeast of Saine and 2-0 against Sterling. … The Lion football team defeated Ellinwood 15-6 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and losing the 2nd match 2-0. … The Lion football team lost 69-6 against Council Grove on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team went 1-2 on Saturday in the Wakefield tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Peabody-Burns 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Bennington and 2-1 against Randolph-Blue Valley. … The Buff football team lost 40-14 against Sacred Heart on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Beloit in an NCAA doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lady Knights went 4-1 on Saturday in the Herington tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Centre 2-0, Council Grove 2-0, Hutchinson Trinity 2-0, and Rural Vista 2-0. The Lady Knights lost 2-0 against Wichita Homeschool. … The Knight football team defeated Republic County 40-14 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Minneapolis on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and winning the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Trojans went 3-2 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated South Central 2-0, 2-0 against Sterling and 2-0 against Lyons. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-1 against Ellsworth. … The Trojan football team lost 28-14 against Marysville on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 1 3 0

Lyons 3 1 2 1

Sacred Heart 3 1 2 1

Beloit 3 1 1 1

Republic County1 2 1 2

Ellsworth 1 3 1 2

Minneapolis 0 4 0 3

Friday, September 25

Sacred Heart 40, Republic County 14

Marysville 28, SE of Saline 14

Beloit 30, Smith Center 12

Russell 15, Ellsworth 12

Council Grove 69, Minneapolis 6

Lyons 15, Ellinwood 6

Friday, October 2

Sacred Heart at Smith Center

SE of Saline at Wichita Collegiate

Phillipsburg at Beloit

Ellsworth at Hays TMP

Minneapolis at Riley County

Larned at Lyons

Plainville at Republic County

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 20 2 4 0

SE of Saline 15 7 7 1

Ellsworth 18 7 5 1

Minneapolis 12 8 5 3

Sacred Heart 11 14 2 6

Rep. County 3 14 0 4

Lyons 2 16 0 6