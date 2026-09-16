PREP – NCAA Fall Week 4 Recap

The second week of the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s football season is in the books and Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart are both undefeated this season.

The Trojans currently sit atop the NCAA standings with a 2-0, 1-0 record while the Knights are in 2nd place with a 2-0, 1-0 record.

Sacred Heart defeated Ellsworth 40-14 this past Friday night while Southeast of Saline topped Lyons 55-6. Republic County defeated Minneapolis 26-6 and Beloit defeated Concordia 42-30 in the non-NCAA football contest in week 2.

Southeast of Saline shares the top of the NCAA volleyball standings with Minneapolis, as the two teams are both 7-4, 4-0. Ellsworth is in third place in volleyball with a 10-1, 2-0 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team defeated Hays 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minden, Nebraska 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans went 5-0 on Saturday to win the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Abilene 2-0, Salina South 2-0, Smoky Valley 2-0, Southeast of Saline 2-0 and Circle 2-0. … The Trojan football team defeated Concordia 42-30 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 2-0, Nickerson 2-0, Central Plains 2-1, and Sacred Heat 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Ellinwood. … The Bearcat football team lost 40-14 against Sacred Heart on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost the 1st match 2-1 and the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Lions got swept in a Wichita Trinity triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Wichita Trinity and 2-0 against Halstead. … The Lyons football team lost 55-6 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and losing the 2nd match 2-1. … The Lion football team lost 26-6 against Republic County on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team split a triangular at Bennington on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Bennington and defeating Herington 2-1. The Lady Buff volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Sacred Heart 2-0. The Lady Buffs lost 2-1 against Nickerson, 2-0 against Central Plains, 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-0 against Ellsworth. … The Buff football team defeated Minneapolis 26-6 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team split an NCAA doubleheader with Minneapolis on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Knights went 0-4 on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament. The Lady Knights lost 2-1 against Central Plains, 2-0 against Republic County, 2-0 against Ellinwood and 2-0 against Ellsworth. … The Knight football team defeated Ellsworth 40-14 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept an NCAA doubleheader against Lyons on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Trojans went 2-3 on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Concordia 2-0 and Hillsboro 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Beloit, 2-0 against Circle and 2-1 against Smoky Valley. … The Trojan football team defeated Lyons 55-6 on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 2 0 2 0

Sacred Heart 2 0 1 0

Ellsworth 1 1 1 1

Lyons 1 1 1 1

Republic County1 1 1 1

Beloit 1 1 0 1

Minneapolis 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 11

Beloit 42, Concordia 30

Republic County 26, Minneapolis 6

Sacred Heart 40, Ellsworth 14

SE of Saline 55, Lyons 6

Friday, September 18

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Beloit

Valley Heights at Republic County

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 7 4 4 0

Minneapolis 7 4 4 0

Ellsworth 10 1 2 0

Beloit 11 1 0 0

Sacred Heart 5 10 1 3

Rep. County 2 7 0 2

Lyons 0 6 0 4