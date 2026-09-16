Police De-Esclate Knife Situation

Salina Police were able to convince a man who was threatening to harm himself to drop a large knife.

According to the Salina Police Department, and about at about 7:20 AM Tuesday officers responded to the 700 block of N. Broadway in reference to a subject in the area screaming and hitting things. Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 50-year-old male in the middle of the street attempting to stab himself in stomach with a large knife. The male appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Officers were able to get the male to drop the knife and take him into custody.

The male was transported to Salina Regional Health Center where he was admitted for treatment.